Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could make a number of changes to his side as he goes in search of a first win in charge when Luton Town head to Stamford Bridge on Friday, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly, who completed a £4.25billion takeover of the west Londoners last year, turned to the Argentinian after a turbulent campaign saw them miss out on European qualification.

Although Pochettino has been heavily backed in the transfer market, having spent in the region of £330million on reinforcements, victories have not been forthcoming since the campaign got underway.

A 1-1 draw with Liverpool was followed by a 3-1 defeat to 10-man West Ham United last weekend, but Chelsea will be looking to put newly-promoted Luton to the sword as they aim to clinch three points.

Sanchez backed to keep first clean sheet

Pochettino delved into the transfer market to acquire a new first-choice goalkeeper and, according to Sky Sports, splashed out £25million to recruit Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Spain international boasts plenty of Premier League experience, having kept 27 clean sheets over the course of 87 outings in the competition during his time on the south coast.

But, having walked away from a £25,000-per-week contract at the Amex Stadium in order to join Chelsea, Sanchez is still seeking his first shut-out.

Sofascore data highlights that the 25-year-old has only made three saves across his first two appearances for the capital club, conceding four goals in the process.

But Jones is not expecting Chelsea's backline to be breached by Luton, whose £17million summer outlay is dwarfed by their hosts' spending, and a comfortable win is on the cards.

Ahead of shot-stopper Djordje Petrovic sealing his £14million arrival from New England Revolution, the respected reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea are signing a new goalkeeper, but Sanchez knows he has the gloves for now, and this should be his chance to register a first clean sheet at his new club.

"This is a total mismatch. Chelsea have spent almost £1billion under Boehly, while Luton’s record transfer fee is £5million on Ryan Giles from Wolves.

"This isn’t really about if Chelsea win, it should be by how many when you look at it in the cold light of day."

Caicedo in line to make full debut

Chelsea shattered the British transfer record, according to The Guardian, when they raided Brighton once again to seal the £115million acquisition of Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian ended up heading to Stamford Bridge after snubbing a move to Liverpool, who had initially agreed a £111million deal.

Chelsea had been eager to land Caicedo prior to Pochettino heading into the dugout, having failed with a bid worth less than half than the eventually successful amount in January.

The Blues were also unable to lower Brighton's demands earlier in the window, with various offers being rejected, but they eventually got their man.

Having already made 53 appearances in English football during his time on the Seagulls' books, Caicedo came off the bench to make his debut against West Ham.

But the defensive midfielder's first outing for the Blues was described as a 'nightmare' by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher as he conceded a late penalty.

Despite the setback, Jones is expecting Caicedo to be included in Pochettino's starting XI against Luton alongside Conor Gallagher, who was the subject of a £40million bid from West Ham last month, and Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It’s a chance for some players to really stamp their authority on this season. For Conor Gallagher, it’s actually a chance to show he’s worth keeping beyond this transfer window.

"I think he’ll start because he is beyond capable of doing well in a game of this nature and I think it’s a good opportunity for him.

"There will be a couple of changes though, I’m sure, and I’ll be surprised if Caicedo isn’t making his full debut. As long as training has gone to plan this week, he could have an hour in the tank.

"After his disastrous debut over the weekend, he could probably do with getting straight back into action to set the record straight about what they’ve actually bought here for £115million."

Moises Caicedo's Chelsea debut v West Ham United by numbers Minutes played 29 Touches 49 Successful passes 31 Shots off target 1 Ground duels won 4 Aerial duels won 2 Possession lost 8 Tackles 2 Fouls 2 All statistics according to Sofascore

Mudryk and Jackson seek confidence boost

Nicolas Jackson sealed a move to Chelsea when they paid slightly more than the £30.1million release clause written into his Villarreal contract, according to Sky Sports.

The frontman finished the 2022/23 campaign in fine form, contributing nine goals in his last eight La Liga appearances.

But Jackson has been unable to replicate his free-scoring form since heading to west London, going without finding the back of the net despite playing every minute of Chelsea's first two matches of the season.

Mykhailo Mudryk has also been struggling to produce the goods following his £88.5million move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January.

The winger has registered just two assists in 19 outings, but Jones has called on the Ukrainian and Jackson to use Luton's trip to Chelsea as an opportunity to shine.

The reputable journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Another player who could probably do with a confidence boost is Mudryk.

"This is a big season for him. We know he is capable of great things, but I think everyone will be reassured about his pathway for the season if he can turn in an early season masterclass. This would be a good time to do that, against the lowest ranked team in the division.

"When it comes to confidence and making an impact, it is also a vital game for Jackson. He surely has to score his first Premier League goals in this game.

"There is a lot of talk about how good his movement is and how good his positioning is but, with Chelsea’s striker curse, the only way to genuinely show your quality as a No.9 is by sticking the ball in the net.

"This is a really key fixture for Chelsea that could get the Pochettino era properly up and running."

Chelsea's predicted starting line-up vs Luton Town

Sanchez; Gusto, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Jackson, Mudryk.