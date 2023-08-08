Highlights Chelsea target Tyler Adams will prioritise leadership and game-time in finding a new club

Chelsea have already made several changes to their squad at Stamford Bridge during the summer, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino aims to put his own stamp on the Blues squad ahead of this weekend’s Premier League kick-off.

The west London outfit have made six signings across the transfer window, whilst 16 players contracted to the club last term have made their departure.

£90.5m pair Christopher Nkunku and Axel Disasi make up Chelsea’s most high-profile additions of the summer so far, whilst figures such as Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta have been allowed to leave two-time Champions League winners.

With the 1st September transfer deadline approaching in just a few weeks, three journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with updates about further potential incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are open to selling Chalobah, with Serie A sides interested

According to TEAMtalk, Trevoh Chalobah has been permitted to leave Chelsea, with several clubs already taking an interest in his signature.

Pochettino’s signing of AS Monaco centre-back Disasi has pushed the 24-year-old further down the pecking order of defenders in the Blues squad, with a move elsewhere his only option for regular football.

The same report claims that Chalobah has suitors in England in West Ham United, Everton and Crystal Palace, but would be open to a move abroad following reported interest from Monaco, Lyon, Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Napoli.

However, the academy graduate has been valued at £45m, which could price several clubs out of a move for his signature, as Chelsea look to balance the books following Todd Boehly’s spending spree of over £600m last season.

In June, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Chalobah would probably leave Chelsea this summer, with the situation remaining unchanged heading into the final weeks of the window.

And Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GMS that the Blues are open to letting Chelsea leave either permanently or on loan before the 1st of September, namedropping Roma and Inter as potential destinations.

He said: “Chelsea are open to letting Trevoh Chalobah go, even on loan this summer. This is a fact.

“The English centre-back has been looking for a new destination for almost a year.

“Some Italian clubs Inter and AS Roma included, have already shown interest in him. Now some Serie A teams, Inter above all, are still on his track.”

Brighton won’t be bullied into selling Caicedo

Chelsea’s pursual of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has been well documented across the summer transfer window, but an agreement between the two clubs hasn’t yet been reached.

According to The Guardian, Caicedo was absent from training on Monday afternoon, having grown frustrated with the Seagulls’ reluctance to accept a bid from the Blues.

Chelsea’s latest bid of £80m has been rejected, with Brighton looking closer to £100m, who insist they will only begin negotiations if their asking price is met.

However, The Telegraph has reported that Chelsea are preparing a fresh bid for the Ecuador international, whose presence in Brighton’s squad for their season opener against Luton Town is in doubt.

After the midfielder missed last weekend’s pre-season clash with Rayo Vallecano, Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: “We’re looking forward to Moises starting the season with us, he’s a Brighton player under a long-term contract.

“He’s probably one of the most exciting young midfield players in the world at the moment, and we’re delighted to have him.”

Reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are growing impatient over the time it’s taking to get a deal for Caicedo over the line.

But journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GMS that Brighton are happy to wait it out and secure the best possible deal for themselves.

Asked if he thought Caicedo was left out of last weekend’s friendly because of his desire to leave, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “No, I don’t think he was left out for any reasons connected to the transfer market. It's clear that Chelsea want him and that they haven't reached the required fee yet.

“It's going to cost a lot of money to get it done. Brighton may think the longer it goes on, the more money they'll get from Chelsea. How the player responds is going to be key.

“If he doesn't get his move, will he knuckle down and carry on playing for Brighton? It’s clear he enjoys playing for the club, and he did that when he didn't get a move before.

“So, there's no reason to think that things have changed. It's just whether Chelsea have got into his ear and if they’ve unsettled the player. That remains to be seen.

“But I think it's clear that Brighton aren't going to let him go for anything less than they want, and Chelsea probably know that now.”

Adams knows he has to play at the top level ahead of the 2026 World Cup

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are happy to proceed with a deal to buy Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

The Blues are weighing up whether to pay his £20m release clause or structure the transfer differently, which would likely be in the same vein as their deal to buy Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson.

The United States captain only arrived at Elland Road in a deal reported to be worth around £20m but could jump ship after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League last term.

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Adams is a player of interest to the west London club, and his signing would not impact a deal to sign Caicedo from Brighton.

And the journalist has also revealed to GMS that the player’s desire to lead shows he’s up for the fight to nail down a regular spot in Pochettino’s starting XI and knows he needs to be playing in a “top-level division” if he is to captain his country in their home World Cup in 2026.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “The thing to understand about Adams, just as an aside, is that he’s extremely driven by leadership. And to lead, you have to play regularly. I think he's up for a fight.

“So, of course, he knows that long-term he can't play Championship football in the build-up to a World Cup, even though his place is relatively locked within the US Men's National Team because he's ultimately their captain.

“But he still knows he has to play in a top-level division. So, this for Adams is about ensuring he gets game time and plays at the highest level, where possible.”