Chelsea’s interest in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is “not concrete” with the Stamford Bridge outfit having to wait until June if they do want to begin negotiations, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Imminent Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino will look to the transfer market to shape his squad ahead of next season.

Chelsea transfer news – Lautaro Martinez

According to Football Insider, Martinez is interested in a move to the Premier League “if the right opportunity presents itself” this summer.

The centre-forward, currently preparing for next month’s Champions League final with Manchester City, would cost in the region of £70m.

And the same publication reports that Pochettino has identified Martinez as a transfer target as he looks to solve the Blues’ problems in front of goal next season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that, despite Manchester United’s interest, the Argentine is more likely to move to an alternative Premier League club this summer.

But Romano has revealed that Inter have no intention of negotiating a price with any of their players for now, as the club fully prepares for next month’s Champions League final in Istanbul.

What has Romano said about Chelsea and Martinez?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “At the moment, with Martinez, it is not concrete because we know Inter are busy with the Champions League.

“At the moment, they have no intention of negotiating for any player. This will be something for June.

“Honestly, at the moment, I'm not aware of any concrete discussion between Martinez’s camp and Chelsea. So, we have to wait and see on that one.

“I think this is a very normal link because he’s Argentinian. But it's not something concrete at this stage.”

Would Martinez be a good signing for Chelsea?

Given that Chelsea have been one of the Premier League’s lowest scorers this season, adding a proven goalscorer at the fulcrum of Pochettino’s side would only increase the side's chances of being more productive in the final third of the pitch.

The World Cup winner has produced over 30 goal contributions this term, which would comfortably make him the Blues’ most potent attacking asset should he move to Stamford Bridge.

With Pochettino and Martinez being Argentina natives, the incoming Chelsea boss may have a detailed knowledge of the Inter centre-forward as the 51-year-old looks to turn the west London outfit’s fortunes around next term.

However, the Blues’ lack of Champions League football next term could be a detriment to the side’s chances of securing top talent during the upcoming transfer window, as co-chairman Todd Boehly looks to a much-improved campaign.