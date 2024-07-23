Highlights Chelsea are looking to sanction Trevoh Chalobah's departure after he was left out of the travelling squad for the pre-season tour of the United States.

The Blues are eager to send Alfie Gilchrist out on loan to a club competing in the Championship in a bid to continue his development.

Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion has remained a top target as Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca searches for further recruits.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been left out of the club's pre-season tour of the United States, raising doubts over his future at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old, who has been on the Blues' books since he was eight, made 17 appearances last season, impressing under then-boss Mauricio Pochettino after returning from a hamstring injury.

Chalobah is contracted until 2028, but Chelsea are seeking offers in the region of £25m. As a result, he is not on the plane to the United States, even though he was included in the early part of pre-season under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Chalobah Omission Indicates Blues Want to Sanction Departure

Manchester United among potential destinations for defender

GIVEMESPORT understands that the decision to omit Chalobah from the squad for the pre-season tour of the United States was difficult and not taken lightly, but the west Londoners wanted to travel with limit numbers to ensure a tight-knit squad.

Right-footed centre-backs Wesley Fofana, Alex Disasi and new signing Tosin Adarabioyo have all been selected ahead of Chalobah, and Maresca wants to take a closer look at versatile right-sided defender Josh Acheampong. The 18-year-old made his professional debut in May's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur and, like Chalobah, can play at right-back or centre-back.

Leaving Chalobah out will not prove popular among the fanbase, but it is a clear indication that Chelsea wish to sell. It's not the first window where the Blues' academy graduate has been made available as, 12 months ago, a proposed loan to Bayern Munich fell through before he rejected a deadline day switch to Nottingham Forest.

Chalobah is a popular figure in the Chelsea dressing room and has always been intent on fighting for his place - and even more so after being given encouragement and starts under former head coach Pochettino in the second half of last season.

Trevoh Chalobah's averages per Premier League outing during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to his Chelsea teammates Output Squad rank Clearances 3.8 2nd Long passes 1.8 9th Tackles 1.2 =8th Interceptions 0.6 =7th Blocks 0.5 =7th Statistics correct as of 23/07/2024

Should he now leave, which is likely, it's understood that Chalobah is looking for a club with European football. Manchester United hold a genuine interest and are intent on signing a second centre-back having already added Leny Yoro from Lille. If Aaron Wan-Bissaka goes to West Ham United, Chalobah's ability to play at right-back would be seen as an asset.

The Red Devils do still appreciate Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, but need to bring in funds to finance either of them. De Ligt will cost close to £45m, while Everton don't wish to sell Branthwaite, and would only change their mind if a bid in excess of £70m is tabled. Chalobah would therefore present a more budget-friendly option.

Newcastle United have also discussed Chalobah and are in need of a right-sided centre-back given Jamaal Lascelles is out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury until the end of the year. The Magpies don't have European football next season but are well-positioned to compete for it in the long-term.

Fulham also hold a genuine interest in Chalobah, especially after losing Adarabioyo to Chelsea, and would offer him the chance to remain in London. But Chalobah would have to change his mind about the type of team he is looking for. Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are two other clubs to watch.

Gilchrist Poised for Championship Loan Move

Santos, Wiley and Ugochukwu also on course for temporary exit

Chelsea have also chosen not to include Alfie Gilchrist on their pre-season tour of the United States. The popular 20-year-old defender, who is sometimes compared to John Terry, is part of a loan group of players who will remain at Cobham until they secure moves away.

GIVEMESPORT understands that Preston North End and Sheffield United have both made offers for season-long loans, while Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers also enquired earlier in the window.

Despite links with newly-promoted Serie A side Como, where Cesc Fabregas is manager, Chelsea want to send Gilchrist to the Championship. They feel this is best for his development – much like when Levi Colwill was sent to Huddersfield Town in 2021/22 – and don't want to use up an international loan spot.

Chelsea are focused on several other outgoings, whether temporary or permanent. Andrey Santos will re-join Strasbourg on loan having spent last campaign with the Ligue 1 side but, prior to going back, he is with the squad in the United States.

American left-back Caleb Wiley is also expected to join Chelsea's sister-club Strasbourg following his participation at the Olympic Games. The 19-year-old has just joined from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United for £8.5m on a six-year contract, with the option of an extra year.

Lesley Ugochukwu is another player who will be loaned this season. Chelsea had hoped he would make Thierry Henry's Olympics team, but the French midfielder was cut from the provisional squad. Eintracht Frankfurt and Fulham are both considering an approach.

West Londoners Planning to Sell Lukaku

Belgian has agreed pay cut in attempt to complete Napoli switch

As far as permanent exits are concerned, Chelsea still plan to sell Romelu Lukaku. The Belgium international has already agreed terms with Napoli - which includes a pay cut - to try and facilitate a move. But Napoli must first resolve Victor Osimhen's future and ultimately meet Chelsea's £38m valuation.

With Paris Saint-Germain not currently close to Osimhen, and Saudi side Al-Ahli yet to bid, Lukaku may have to be patient, or instead choose to move to the Saudi Pro League in order to resolve his future quickly. Chelsea would certainly prefer a Saudi sale, as they did 12 months ago when Al-Hilal had a £38m (€45m) offer accepted.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is another name to keep an eye on and was recently offered to Genoa. His omission from Chelsea's tour of the United States is not down to any imminent move, since the 24-year-old Serbian has a minor knock and could yet link up with the squad later in the tour.

Genoa have no desire to loan Petrovic should an opportunity present itself as they need to permanently replace Josep Martinez, who they sold to Inter. The Serie A outfit don't have the budget to sign Petrovic, who Pochettino used as his No.1. But clubs are being alerted to the fact Petrovic could be available this summer, suggesting an exit is possible.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will almost certainly depart and would love to return to Real Madrid. The Spaniard had an offer from Al-Ittihad as well, and talks were quite advanced, but board members at the Saudi club decided against proceeding.

Gallagher Still Facing Uncertain Future

Midfielder could be sold if demands are met by suitors

Central midfielder Conor Gallagher has time off after Euro 2024, so is not in the United States yet, but could also be sold this summer if Chelsea's £50m+ valuation is met.

The Blues want a similar number to the £55m that saw Mason Mount move to Manchester United last summer. Atletico Madrid and Tottenham are the two sides to watch, but both value Gallagher at closer to £40m.

Armando Broja could also depart but, unlike Chalobah, the Albanian striker has travelled to the United States and has the chance to prove himself to Maresca. It could now take time for him to find another club.

Everton are still keen, but it would likely require Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be sold first. Wolverhampton Wanderers have ended their interest, having signed Norwegian forward Jorgen Strand Larsen. After missing out on Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, AC Milan moved to add Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid instead of pursuing a move for Broja.

Fulham have ruled out permanently signing the striker following a frustrating loan spell in the second half of last season that saw him fail to score in eight appearances.

Broja will be joined in the United States by new signing Marc Guiu, who has signed from Barcelona for £5m. But £19m signing Omari Kellyman is not part of the travelling group. This is down to an injury picked up at Aston Villa prior to joining Chelsea. It has been decided that it's better for him to complete his rehabilitation at Cobham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Although Armando Broja has got his name on the scoresheet eight times in the Premier League, only two of those efforts have come in a Chelsea shirt

Omorodion Remains Top Target for Maresca

David has also been discussed as potential arrival

Despite Guiu and Kellyman arriving, the Blues are still open to adding another striker, and Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion has remained a top target. The La Liga giants don't wish to sell and are hoping Omorodion commits to a new long-term deal with a €120m release clause.

Chelsea have made no breakthrough to date and seen multiple bids rejected. It could cost close to €70m to change Atletico's stance, whereas the Blues are trying to get a deal done for south of €55m, including add-ons.

Lille frontman Jonathan David has also been discussed and is likely to be available for around €25m. However, Napoli's Osimhen is not an active target and that won't change unless his overall price drops significantly.

Chelsea's pre-season tour is going to prove key to determining where the most urgency lies in recruitment. It is likely Chelsea will add one more striker, should the right opportunity present itself, and a right-winger. After looking over his goalkeepers, it's now clear that Maresca may prioritise finding a ball-playing goalkeeper to either replace or compete with Robert Sanchez and Petrovic.

Sanchez is expected to start the season as the Italian tactician's No.1, but Chelsea are considering Villarreal's Filip Jorgensen and Burnley's James Trafford. Mads Hermansen is also appreciated, having played under Maresca at Leicester City, but the Foxes are keen to hang on to the 24-year-old Dane.

Jorgensen only signed a new Villarreal contract last month, keeping him at the club until 2029, but there is an active £35m release clause. Chelsea are already in talks to better understand whether a deal could be done for less. Trafford, meanwhile, is available for around £20m.

Maresca puts high value on his goalkeeper. It is one of the most important positions in his system and that's why Chelsea's recruitment team are working hard to assess all options thoroughly.

