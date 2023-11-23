Highlights Chelsea could face legal issues related to financial rule breaches under Roman Abramovich's ownership, potentially resulting in serious sanctions.

It's been reported that payments to representatives and associates of Eden Hazard, Antonio Conte, and Samuel Eto'o, among others, could now come back to bite them.

The focus for Todd Boehly will undoubtedly be on the January transfer window, as they plan on bringing in another striker.

Chelsea could face legal issues for incidents taking place during Roman Abramovich's time in charge, and journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on how past decisions could come back to haunt them.

Abramovich agreed to sell Chelsea back in May 2022 for a fee of £4.25bn to a consortium led by Todd Boehly. Due to his ties to Vladimir Putin, Abramovich's assets were frozen, including Chelsea, forcing him to sell the club. During his time at Stamford Bridge, Abramovich spent a hefty amount of money to bring success to the west Londoners.

Under Boehly, the spending is continuing, but decisions from the previous regime could now come back to bite them. The Premier League appear to be clamping down on any financial wrongdoings, and Chelsea could be the next side to face an investigation.

Chelsea are facing new questions

Back in August, it was reported that the Premier League were set to investigate potential financial rule breaches at Chelsea under Roman Abramovich's ownership. Chief executive of the Premier League, Richard Masters, confirmed that they were looking into the Blues...

“We don’t comment on investigations unless they are out in the public domain. You obviously know who has been charged, that much is clear. We have been pretty open about the historic issues with regard to Chelsea because they self-reported to the Premier League and to the FA so it is obvious we are looking into that.”

To this day, there has been no further confirmation of whether Chelsea would face a serious sanction or not, but as we saw with Everton earlier in November, who were given a 10-point deduction, there appears to be a clamping down on financial incidents. A fresh report on 15th November from The Guardian has claimed that Chelsea now face further questions regarding how Abramovich funded their success.

The report suggests that a series of payments worth tens of millions of pounds over a decade, routed through offshore vehicles belonging to Abramovich have been discovered. Some of the transactions include the agent of Eden Hazard, an associate of Antonio Conte, and other payments in connection to the transfers of Willian and Samuel Eto'o.

Although it is mistakes of the previous regime, it could still have a major impact on the Chelsea of today, through no fault of Boehly. Whether the west London club will face a serious sanction remains to be seen, but supporters at Stamford Bridge could be worried after what happened to Everton earlier in November.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that the past could certainly come back and haunt Chelsea despite Abramovich not being involved with the club anymore. The journalist adds that this isn't something that is going to disappear overnight and it could rumble on for months or even years. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"They'll feel like they're trying to do the right thing here by pointing out potential problems from the past that might be showing up right now and they might be digging up a few bones as the new ownership understands how the club used to be run. That could come back to haunt them, for sure. The past could definitely come back on Chelsea here but there's no point worrying about it until it comes to it. At the end of the day, this is not something that's going to change overnight. This is something that's probably going to rumble on for months if not years."

Todd Boehly is focusing on January signings

As we head towards the January transfer window, Chelsea will be looking to bring in reinforcements after an inconsistent start to the season. There are question marks as to whether Nicolas Jackson is the answer for Mauricio Pochettino in attack, despite an upturn in form, so the Blues could be in the market for a centre-forward when the winter window opens for business.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Brentford striker Ivan Toney is interested in a move to Chelsea. The England international showed his intent to embark on a fresh challenge after recently switching agencies during his time away from the game - Toney is in the middle of a ban from football for breaching betting regulations.

Chelsea are likely to face some hefty competition for his signature, with Tottenham Hotspur one of the clubs showing an interest in the 27-year-old. Toney is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, which could help the west London club in their battle to qualify for Europe.