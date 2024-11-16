Eden Hazard is arguably one of the greatest players to have ever suited up in Chelsea blue. But, before he made the £32 million move to west London, he was developing his craft up through the youth ranks and into the senior team of Lille in Ligue 1.

In his final match for the French side at the end of the 2011/12 season, he would score his first senior hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Nancy – the same club he had made his debut against. However, he reportedly wasn’t entirely sober during that emphatic win, with former Lille teammate, Rio Mavuba detailing how the team had gone on a night out before the contest, which left Hazard still drunk by the time kick-off had come around.

The Story Behind Hazard’s Final Game for Lille

The Belgian capped off his stunning campaign with an unforgettable performance

After a thrilling campaign for the then-20-year-old which put him very much on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs, Hazard knew he would be departing at the end of the season, and wanted to put on a show in front of the Lille home crowd for the final time.

A 4-1 victory followed, spearheaded by the young Belgian after he recorded a 24-minute hat-trick which was the first triple of his senior career. Not everything was as it seemed, though, with reports later surfacing that suggested he was actually drunk during his dazzling display.

Former teammate, Rio Mavuba, spilled the details to SFR Sport [via Blame Football] in 2016, about the events that transpired the night before Hazard’s final game for the French club.

"We were certain to finish third, and we were facing Nancy the following day. It was Eden Hazard’s last match with Lille, and he wanted to organise a little something. We decided to go have a little drink. A little drink that dragged on somewhat. The following morning, Eden was still drunk. That evening against Nancy, not even with 30 minutes played, Eden had already bagged a hat-trick."

It was at that moment that his teammates knew – if they didn’t already – that he really was destined for stardom.

“The guy had not even slept, he drank for the entire night, and he put away a hat-trick in 30 minutes. We all looked at each other, we told ourselves that this guy was the real deal.”

His hat-trick saw him finish his league campaign that year with 20 goals, just one shy of the joint Golden Boot winners in Ligue 1 that season. Nene and Olivier Giroud. Despite Hazard's heroics, Lille were unable to reclaim the title they had won in the 2010/11 season, instead finishing in third.

The Rise and Fall of Hazard

Became world-class at Chelsea, earning an ill-fated move to Real Madrid

Hazard's switch to west London saw him become a Stamford Bridge legend, where he etched his name into Premier League folklore as one of the league's most skilful players ever. In his seven seasons with the Blues, he had 195 goal contributions across all competitions, scoring 110 goals and providing 85 assists.

With his electric dribbling down the flank, and his majestic feet so quick that defenders mightily struggled to make successful tackles on him, Hazard lit up the league. Helping Chelsea win two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, and the PFA Player of the Year award, he has gone down as one of the greatest to ever star in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eden Hazard completed 916 take-ons during his seven Premier League seasons, more than any other in the division in that time.

As such, it came as no surprise that Spanish juggernaut Real Madrid came calling, with Hazard deciding to say goodbye to London and hello to his dream club, Madrid, where he had hopes and dreams of lighting it up once again at the Santiago Bernabeu, and achieve the one thing that had, so far, plagued him throughout his career - winning the coveted Champions League trophy.

But his tenure with Los Blancos was disappointing for both player and club. Mired by injuries throughout his time in the Spanish capital, Hazard would see the field just 76 times in four seasons between 2019-23, in which he netted just seven goals, and provided 12 assists.

Eden Hazard - Stats by Club Club Lille Chelsea Real Madrid Appearances 194 352 76 Goals 50 110 7 Assists 53 85 12

He would wind up winning two league titles, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Supercup, and that illustrious Champions League title, though he would feature just three times on their road to victory at the Stade de France in the 2021/22 season.

Never able to reignite his form from his Chelsea days due to his tethered injury history and struggles for fitness, Hazard departed Madrid following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign. Just three months later, at the tender age of 32, he then officially announced he had hung up his boots for good.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBREF.com - accurate as of 16/11/2024