Chelsea will need to find a replacement for Thiago Silva during the summer transfer window, with the ageing centre-back's contract expiring, and journalist Nizaar Kinsella has suggested that Lille's Leny Yoro could be targeted.

With Silva turning 40 in September, his time at Stamford Bridge might be coming to an end. The Brazilian defender is out of contract, so the Blues could be looking to find a long-term replacement when the summer transfer window opens for business.

The 39-year-old has started to pick up a few injuries this season and was an unused substitute in Chelsea's last two fixtures.

Chelsea Eyeing Leny Yoro as Silva Replacement

Silva Could Leave This Summer

According to Kinsella of the Evening Standard, Chelsea are likely to push to sign a centre-back during the summer transfer window. The report claims that Lille youngster Yoro, who has been described as a '11/10 talent' by scout Jacek Kulig, is being considered as an ideal addition to the project at Stamford Bridge.

Leny Yoro vs Lille squad - 2023/2024 stats Output Squad ranking Appearances 23 (1) 5th Overall rating 6.86 =6th Tackles per game 1.1 9th Interceptions per game 1.3 =1st Clearances per game 2.9 2nd Aerials won per game 1.5 =3rd Correct as of 14/03/2024

Silva could depart in the summer when his £110k-a-week contract expires, and it's no surprise that Todd Boehly wants to bring in another young star. Yoro has been in sensational form for the French side despite being just 18 years old, and he's starting to turn the heads of clubs around Europe.

It's been suggested that Lille could charge in the region of £51m to allow Yoro to depart, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also keen on securing his signature. Manchester United are also said to be keen on the young defender, so it could be a competitive race to secure his signature. Naturally, this might drive his price up, with some of the biggest clubs in Europe looking to sign the 18-year-old.

Chelsea Could Lose Another Defender

Chalobah's Future is in His Own Hands

Silva might not be the only defender who could head through the exit door at Stamford Bridge in the summer. Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Trevoh Chalobah's future is now in his own hands, with Chelsea having 'enough offers' for him to leave the club. The respected reporter adds that the west London outfit are happy to offload Chalobah for football and financial reasons.

Bayern Munich pushed to secure the 24-year-old's signature during the summer transfer window of 2023, but they failed to agree a fee with Chelsea. After struggling for minutes this term, a departure for Chalobah is likely to be in his best interests and he could push for a move.

