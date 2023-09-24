Highlights Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has handed a £23m star his first Premier League start following an injury crisis at Stamford Bridge.

The talent coped well on his debut and will hope to become a mainstay in the side.

The Blues host Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup next week.

Chelsea’s Lesley Ugochukwu has broken into the first team at Stamford Bridge following several injuries, as journalist Dean Jones drops an internal verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the club’s transfer business this summer.

Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino has seen an upheaval of the squad during his first season at the helm of the west London giants.

Chelsea news – Lesley Ugochukwu

This summer, Chelsea spent over £420m on incoming transfers, according to Squawka, at a net spend of over £200m. Having splashed £600m over his first two windows as Chelsea co-owner and chairman, it was assumed Todd Boehly would look to balance the books this term, trimming the squad for new manager Pochettino to work with. However, no such thing happened, and following help from several sales to the Saudi Pro League, Chelsea welcomed 12 new faces to Stamford Bridge before the market’s deadline on 1st September.

Unsurprisingly, the Blues were at the centre of the Premier League’s priciest deal of the summer, welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo to the capital for a British record £115m. The South American star signed an eight-year contract after Chelsea paid an initial £100m before £15m in performance-related add-ons.

One deal that has gone under the radar is the Blues’ signing of Rennes midfielder Ugochukwu. The former France U19 international arrives from the Ligue 1 outfit in a deal worth just over £23m. Chelsea had initially considered loaning the teenager out to their French feeder club Strasbourg but opted to keep him following the transfer window’s closure earlier this month.

Ugochukwu made his first Premier League start last weekend in the side’s 0-0 draw at Bournemouth. Whilst a disappointing result for Pochettino’s outfit, the 19-year-old put in an impressive display and will hope he can nail down a spot in the Argentine head coach’s regular starting XI.

Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino is struggling to get results early in his tenure due to a massive injury crisis at the club. But Ugochukwu has been a beneficiary and could stake a name for himself as a leading Premier League midfielder this season.

Lesley Ugochukwu - vs midfielders in the top five leagues over the last 365 days Output Percentile Pass success rate per 90 mins 87.7% 87th Interceptions per 90 mins 1.50 83rd Blocks per 90 mins 1.66 88th Aerial duels won per 90 mins 1.29 76th All stats according to FBref

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Ugochukwu?

Jones claims that whilst Chelsea have overpaid for many players, the signing of Ugochukwu could be one “they might have got right” and that he is excited to see him play in a team with their top players fully fit. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“We're currently only seeing a half version of Chelsea, and he's looking like a very good player. I'm excited from a Chelsea point of view, to see him go into a team alongside their actual elite players that are out at the moment, to see how he could improve his game even further alongside them. There is a lot of criticism of Chelsea and their transfer strategy for this summer, and they overpaid for many players. There's no doubt about it. But these types of transfers are ones that they might have got right.”

Read More: Chelsea's stance on now selling Reece James after injury update at Stamford Bridge

What has Ugochukwu said about his start to life at Chelsea?

Whilst words from the Frenchman have been thin on the ground with British media, the midfielder gave an interview about his move with Le Parisien (via GFFN) earlier this month. Expressing his delight at the transfer, Ugochukwu told GIVEMESPORT:

“Chelsea had been following me for a while. There were phone calls between the club and me this summer. Those calls went well, and we decided to move forward. “It’s the start of a new cycle, with new players and new ambitions. I was attracted by what they wanted to do and what they saw in me. Regarding my ambitions, I think it was perfect to leave at that time. They say I can become a great midfielder if I work hard and everything goes well. It’s up to me to prove that I can have a place in the long term. I wanted to progress. “It’s Chelsea! You just need to look at all the trophies they’ve won and the legends that have played there. When a club of that stature comes in for you, it is very difficult to refuse.”

Ugochukwu was dropped for Chelsea's clash with Villa on Sunday. However, he could find himself back in the starting XI for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie with Brighton.