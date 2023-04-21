Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill is seen as a 'big talent' at Stamford Bridge amid speculation over his future, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, though he hasn't featured too regularly in his time on the South Coast as the Seagulls eye continental qualification.

Chelsea latest news - Levi Colwill

The Evening Standard has claimed that Chelsea could be forced into selling Colwill alongside some of their other homegrown stars to avoid being in hot water with Financial Fair Play.

Premier League sides Manchester City and Liverpool are said to be eyeing a swoop for the 20-year-old and view the left-footed central defender as a 'top target' that could help add some balance to their respective backlines.

The report also states that the Blues don't want to lose Colwill and are set to open talks over a new contract with the player at Stamford Bridge, with his current deal being due to expire in 2024.

The Athletic have since revealed that the England Under-21 international is in no rush to commit to fresh terms in west London and will instead hold off until Chelsea confirm who they will appoint as their new permanent manager.

What has Dean Jones said about Levi Colwill?

Transfer insider Jones believes that Colwill is internally seen as someone who could go on to have a big impact in the coming years at Stamford Bridge.

When asked about whether Colwill has a future at Chelsea, Jones told GMS: "Yeah, I do; he's a big talent, they like him a lot and the staff have always been involved in the development of him. I hope there's a chance here."

Does Levi Colwill have a future at Chelsea going forward?

You'd like to think so, though it is difficult to tell at this moment in time given how bloated Chelsea's squad is in more or less every position.

Undoubtedly, the Blues will have to dispose of some of their talents in the off-season and it remains to be seen whether Colwill will be among those who remain at the club going into 2023/24.

This campaign, the £15k-a-week ace has made 15 appearances in total on loan at Brighton in all competitions in a season disrupted by injury, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, he is thought of as someone who could grow into an elite-level player and it is no surprise to see interest from elsewhere in his services.

Come the summer; we will surely get a better idea of where Colwill's future at Stamford Bridge is headed as Chelsea look to put a dismal 2022/23 showing behind them.