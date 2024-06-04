Highlights Chelsea are keeping tabs on Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze this summer.

The Crystal Palace duo have enjoyed an impressive season in the Premier League.

Palace are unlikely to sell Olise and Eze for less than £60m each.

Chelsea ‘continue to like’ Crystal Palace attackers Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise as they anticipate a busy summer at Stamford Bridge, the Athletic revealed.

Newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca, who is set to take over from Mauricio Pochettino, is keen to bring in reinforcements ahead of his debut Premier League campaign and could turn to the Palace duo.

Chelsea finished sixth last season in the Premier League, securing Eruopea Conference League football for the next campaign. The Blues, who have one of the youngest squads in the Premier League, are seeking to bring in even more raw talent in Olise and Eze this transfer window.

Both players impressed for the Eagles last campaign as manager Oliver Glasner’s successful stint led Palace to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League. However, the Austrian admitted that he is not sure if Palace will be able to keep their biggest stars ahead of his first full season in London.

Chelsea Interested in Olise and Eze

Came close to buying Olise last year

A report from the Athletic revealed that Chelsea are looking at signing both Eze and Olise in the summer transfer window. The Blues came close to signing Olise last year after they triggered his release clause, but the Frenchman decided to stay at Selhurst Park and extended his contract.

According to the BBC, Palace are not willing to sell the in-form duo this summer for less than a £60m fee for each – totalling £120m. Both players, who impressed for the Eagles last campaign, have signed long-term deals recently and will not come cheap for any club keen to add the two young talents.

Despite an injury-hit season, Olise, 22, scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 19 league appearances, while Eze, 25, scored 11 and assisted four.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze Stats (2023-24) Michael Olise Eberechi Eze Appearances 19 31 Goals 10 11 Assists 6 6

Chelsea Set for Summer Clear-Out

In a bid to raise transfer funds

Chelsea are likely to sell players before they make big-money signings this summer as the Blues are prepared to listen to offers for first-team players Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Romelu Lukaku, GIVEMESPORT understands.

After spending £1b in two years in Todd Boehly's era, the Blues are now looking to sell stars to keep financial balances stable. Out-of-favour stars Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also likely to seek out a summer move before manager Enzo Maresca starts his first season in charge of the club.

Per The Atheltic, Youngsters Omari Hutchinson and Alex Matos, who impressed on loan in the Championship this summer, are likely to secure a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge. Midfielder Lewis Hall is one of the first players out the door as he will complete a move to Newcastle following a season on loan there.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-06-24.