Highlights Chelsea signed Tosin Adarabioyo on Friday, but may still pursue Bayern's Dayot Upamecano

Trevoh Chalobah could leave to make room for Upamecano, who signed for Bayern for €42.5m.

Chelsea need defensive improvements after conceding 63 league goals last season.

Chelsea have a plethora of centre-backs at the club having signed Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham on a free transfer, with a deal being announced on Friday morning - but they may not be done there in their defensive ranks with reports linking the Blues with Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano.

The Blues' signing of Adarabioyo means that the Mancunian will join Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Trevor Chalobah, Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana as their options for centre-back heading into the new season; and with Enzo Maresca typically playing a four-at-the-back formation, that leaves six centre-backs vying for two spots should all of them be fit and ready to feature under the Italian. But he isn't ready to stop there, according to the FC Bayern Insider podcast - with Bavarian-based star Upamecano also on their wishlist.

Chelsea: Defender Transfer News Latest

Upamecano hasn't been in the best of form for Bayern Munich

Speaking on the podcast, journalist Christian Falk suggested that the Frenchman was in Chelsea's sights - despite some under-par performances for the German giants - which would make him the seventh centre-back at the club should none leave in the summer transfer window. He said:

"Yes, it's true: Chelsea would like Dayot Upamecano. It's not really clear yet whether he'll have a chance next year. Vincent Kompany is looking at everyone, but would Bayern let him go? "That would probably cost a lot of money. At the time, Bayern paid €€42.5m to RB Leipzig."

There have been reports that Chalobah will leave in the summer in a bid to raise funds. Chelsea need to sell players before the June 30 deadline in order to comply with PSR regulations, and with Chalobah offering Chelsea the chance to earn 'pure profit' as an academy player, he could be the one to leave which would allow Upamecano to come into the club.

Dayot Upamecano's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =10th Clearances Per Game 2.1 4th Passes Accuracy Per Game 92.7 4th Tackles Per Game 1.4 =8th Interceptions Per Game 0.8 =8th Match rating 6.62 18th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 07/06/2024

Colwill was also linked with a move away to Liverpool, but GIVEMESPORT sources revealed earlier in the month that Chelsea are not entertaining any bids for the youngster amid his rapid rise having become an established Premier League star prior to his toe injury earlier last season.

A Move for Upamecano May Be Realistic

The Bayern star has not featured regularly

Upamecano would be an interesting signing having only bought Disasi last summer, alongside Badiashile and Fofana still aiming to become key players following their transfers. Thiago Silva is leaving and so whilst Chelsea do have a strong contingency of centre-backs, they could opt for Upamecano as an experienced defender who is still yet to come into his prime as a marquee signing.

Chelsea conceded more goals than they would have liked last season with 63 flying past them in the Premier League; over double the amount of goals that title chasers and rivals Arsenal conceded, and ultimately if the Blues do wish to be competing at the top of the Premier League, that is the target they need to hit to even come close to retaining the title for the first time since 2016/17.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dayot Upamecano has two goals in 19 caps for the French national team

Upamecano only made 25 league appearances for Bayern in the Bundesliga this season, with hamstring injuries and suspensions breaking up his season before he lost his place in the side to Kim Min-Jae, Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier - which means that a move may not be too far-fetched. But having been described as 'world class' in the past, there is evidently talent there for Chelsea to rekindle.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.