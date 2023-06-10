Chelsea being linked with someone like Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin wouldn’t come as a surprise, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino will search high and low for a new striker this summer as they look to better their goal-scoring record next campaign.

Chelsea transfer news – striker options

There’s no secret that one of Mauricio Pochettino’s first assignments as boss of Chelsea will be to secure a goal-scoring number nine for next term.

It’s an issue that has plagued the club for years, as they have failed to acquire a striker that has scored more than 15 goals since their last genuine title charge in 2016/17.

According to Fbref, Chelsea scored the 12th most goals in England’s top-flight in the 2022/23 season and will have prioritised that as a position in need.

Brentford star Ivan Toney looked poised to play a key role in Chelsea’s refurbished side next season, but his long-term ban has seen Chelsea complete a dramatic U-turn on their supposed interest, according to football.london.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has also named Napoli’s talismanic Victor Osimhen as a potential option for the Blues, though Manchester United are also in the race.

An unforeseen transfer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who currently pockets £100,000 per week, could emerge in the coming weeks, and Jones wouldn’t be surprised if they did rise to the surface.

What did Dean Jones say about Chelsea and Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Jones said: “If we consider some of the people that Chelsea have been linked with before like Ivan Toney, they’ve been linked to Mitrovic. It wouldn’t surprise me if they were linked with somebody like Calvert Lewin at some point soon.

“If they do want to go down a different route and find somebody that has calibre in this division and doesn’t have adaptation times, then there are options there for them to go and explore and test the water with offers.”

Would Dominic Calvert-Lewin be a good signing for Chelsea?

Everton’s key figure up top has become an unreliable source of goals, though he has shown how important he is to his side’s success over the years.

Though his numbers have taken a blow recently, he still uses his height to good effect by winning 5.1 aerial duels per 90 and is within the top 12% of his position peers for successful take-ons, according to Fbref.

The 11-cap England international missed his fair share of domestic games through injury in the season just gone and only managed to score twice in 17 appearances.

However, this is not a fair reflection of what the Sheffield-born centre-forward can offer as he has plundered 60 goals and a further 19 assists across his six-year association with Everton, who have often struggled to stay afloat.

In Chelsea’s pursuit of an answer to their striker woes, Calvert-Lewin’s Premier League pedigree may stand him in good stead as an attractive choice, as Jones mentioned.

Though, there are plenty of better options out there, but that's dependent on whether Chelsea are able to continue splashing the cash.