Chelsea are one of the many clubs interested in the services of Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, according to Sky Sports Germany. The report states, however, that they will have to fend off competition from the likes of Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan.

From all 20 Premier League outfits, the Blues - now led by Enzo Maresca - have been one of the busiest, signing the likes of Estevao Willian, Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman - a trio of transfers which align with their new transfer strategy of not signing players in their prime.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo have also been added to the west London-based roster ahead of an all-important campaign; but could Ademeyi, a fleet-footed, lightning-quick wide man be the next man through the doors?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adeyemi is the fastest person in Bundesliga history, having clocked a speed of 22.77 mph (36.65 km/h) in a 5-1 win over Freiburg in 2022/23.

Chelsea Face Stern Competition for Ademeyi Signature

German international now ‘priority target’

Under Mauricio Pochettino’s watch last term, Chelsea finished sixth and will be relying on Maresca to get them back on track next season, while Adeyemi could also help steer them back to the Champions League.

Chelsea - alongside Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus - are interested in signing Adeyemi, according to Sky Sports Germany, with Dortmund happy to part ways with him this summer.

Even prior to Dortmund’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, Munchen-born Adeyemi - described as 'electric' by football analyst and scout Ben Mattinson - was among the names that his employers would listen to offers for the sought-after forward.

That’s due to the four-cap German international’s inconsistency with Dortmund chiefs not unhappy with his ability, hence the interest in his signature. In 2023/24 alone, Adeyemi made 34 appearances across all competitions, plundering a total of five goals and two assists.

Adeyemi, Mudryk, Sterling - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Adeyemi Mudryk Sterling Minutes 915 1,581 1,983 Goals 3 5 8 Assists 1 2 4 Shots per game 1.1 1.1 1.6 Key passes per game 0.4 1 1 Dribbles per game 0.9 1.3 1.5 Overall rating 6.40 6.67 6.80

The report does state, however, that despite the ever-growing interest in the 22-year-old’s services, no concrete offers have been tabled thus far. As one of the best players left out of Julian Nagelsmann’s Euro 2024 squad, Dortmund are reportedly willing to entertain any offers worth over €30 million (£25.35m).

Having recently left his previous agent, talks are now ongoing with several other agencies about who will represent him going forward - and that could leave the door ajar for potential suitors.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the winger in question has been earmarked as the west Londoners’ priority target, with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling often flattering to deceive.

Broja and Chalobah Could Depart Stamford Bridge

Chelsea duo are valued at £60m

In terms of outgoings, Maresca is looking to trim the fat from his squad. Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah, who are both Cobham graduates, could free up further funds and space for more incomings, with their days in the west of the capital looking numbered.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that both players are attracting interest from would-be buyers and, as such, the Blues would be open to letting both players go before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Premier League outfit Everton are keen admirers of Broja, while Serie A club AC Milan are also eyeing a move for the out-of-favour centre forward. In terms of Chalobah, Fulham are said to be an interested party in the race for the versatile defender.

All statistics per WhoScored