Chelsea are looking at a fire sale in the summer, but they might have found a solution which allows them to clear out players while also getting Joao Felix through the door.

According to reports in the Evening Standard, Atletico Madrid are interested in two players – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Cucurella.

Both men have endured tough seasons since joining, and Aubameyang has made no secret of his desire to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea eyeing swap deal to reduce Felix cost

The signing of Portuguese prodigy Felix raised some eyebrows in January, and the forward has only shone in bursts during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Three league goals in 13 appearances, the latest of which came on the weekend against Bournemouth, only highlights that inconsistency to greater levels.

But according to The Standard’s report, he has shown enough for Todd Boehly to open talks with Atletico about a potential deal.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to take over at Stamford Bridge, and a previous report from the same publication said his view would be “crucial” in the signing of Felix.

With Chelsea pressing on, you would imagine Poch has given Boehly his blessing.

The Standard writes that the Spanish side want at least £88 million for Felix and that they are also open to another loan deal which would cost the Blues £16 million for the year.

However, Chelsea are said to have floated the idea of a swap deal after learning that Atletico are interested in both Aubameyang and Cucurella.

Neither man has shone at the Bridge this year, especially Aubameyang, who has been frozen out for large parts of the season.

Cucurella, meanwhile, has had a tough year since moving from Brighton, with Chelsea fans booing him at points this season.

Just two assists have come from the flying left-back, and after paying £60 million for his services, the Blues could already be looking to cut their losses.

Felix needs to show more

The report adds that Felix would prefer to stay in London rather than return to Madrid, which will give Chelsea optimism that a deal can be struck.

But should he stay in London, then Chelsea fans will expect more from the 23-year-old who shot to stardom at Benfica.

Among those expecting more is interim boss Frank Lampard, who said ahead of the Arsenal match that Felix needed to work harder for the team.

“As managers you rely on things you’re gonna get from players, that huge talent is something maybe we did have or didn’t have in different degrees, but he also has to have the work ethic, the team nature about him,” the coach said, as per The Mirror.

“I’m not saying he doesn’t have that because he’s played with Simeone - a coach that demands collectiveness - but at the same time finding his way here he has to understand in the short-term what I want, then he can show his talent once he does the other stuff.”