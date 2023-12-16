Highlights Chelsea are said to be actively pursuing a striker during the January transfer window due to concerns over Nicolas Jackson's suitability.

Despite their previous big spending, Chelsea still lack a consistent goalscorer and are in need of someone who can score regularly in the Premier League.

But to finance new signings, Chelsea may need to sell current players, with one academy product said to be on the chopping block.

Chelsea are likely to try 'very hard' to sign a striker during the January window, with concerns starting to develop over Nicolas Jackson's suitability in the Chelsea side, journalist Paul Brown has revealed.

It's been another dismal start to the campaign for the Blues, who are languishing in mid-table, with hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season already hanging by a thread. Despite the poor performances at times, it's suggested Mauricio Pochettino is going to be backed in the January window, with Chelsea eyeing up yet more new arrivals.

And one position on their transfer window wishlist is, of course, at centre-forward.

Sorry Jackson struggled with start at Stamford Bridge

It's hard to imagine there being any gaps in the Chelsea squad, given the money they've spent on transfers ever since Todd Boehly and Co. took the reins at Stamford Bridge. Amassing a total outlay in the region of £1 billion, the new owners haven't been afraid to splash the cash in west London, but it hasn't always been for the better.

One purchase already being criticised for its uselessness is that of striker Jackson, who arrived from Villarreal for a hefty £30 million during the summer transfer window. Having only scored 14 senior goals in European football prior to his move, questions surrounding the Senegal international's suitability for the role as Chelsea's starting striker were being asked from the off. And less than six months later, things haven't changed, with Jackson still struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Former Blues star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink claimed Jackson had to be more 'ruthless' if he was to make it at Chelsea, indicating the 22-year-old might not have the mentality to make it at the club.

Striker on radar ahead of January dealings

It could also be why Chelsea are suggested to be eyeing up a transfer move for a new striker when the window opens, despite having only sanctioned a move for Jackson back in the summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT last month that Chelsea are keen on adding a new centre forward to their roster, but the reliable reporter wasn't sure when that would be. Admitting they are looking at options for January, Jacobs also hinted it wouldn't be a surprise for them to wait until the summer, given there are likely to be more options available.

However, with goals still a struggle for the capital club, there is a growing feeling that they might instead decide to fast-track plans to sign a striker in January instead.

When asked about the latest in regard to Chelsea's striker pursuit, journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I’ve said all along I think Chelsea need a proven goalscorer who is capable of getting 20 to 25 in the Premier League. They don't have that at the moment. “Nicolas Jackson has actually done a lot better than I thought already. He has scored goals, he's been a threat, he leads the line well and makes intelligent runs. I just don't think he's a consistent enough scorer to be what Chelsea need. Armando Broja I think has been a little underused but then he was injured. I think you'll see him getting more minutes as the season progresses. “Is he ready to score 20 to 25 goals a season? Probably not. I do think if if a player becomes available that Chelsea can afford in January they will try very hard to get that deal over the line. “But everyone knows that Chelsea have spent a huge amount of money in the last few windows and it might have to be sell to buy for them just to make sure that they don't risk breaking any financial fair play rules. “So it's going to be difficult for them, but I do think they're looking for a striker and if they can get one who's capable of scoring a sack load of goals in the Premier League that might be the final piece that Pochettino can point towards to show that the club is making progress.”

Midfield gem on for sale list as Chelsea look to raise funds

As alluded to by Brown, in order for Chelsea to sign new stars during the January window, they may have to sell current players first.

One man being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge because of this exact reason is Conor Gallagher, who according to The Daily Mail is deemed dispensable by the Chelsea hierarchy. Sources close to the club have claimed Gallagher is seen as a player who could raise a healthy transfer fund, if he's allowed to leave in the January window.

Having placed a £45 million price tag on his shoulders during the summer, it's likely Chelsea demand a similar fee this time around, which could raise enough cash to justify spending yet more money on an attacking player in January.