Chelsea must meet Brighton & Hove Albion's asking price for Moises Caicedo if they want to sign the 21-year-old this summer, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT what he thinks it actually is.

The Blues have had a bid for the player rejected as they look to strengthen a midfield that has just lost N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea transfer news — Moises Caicedo

As per The Athletic, Chelsea have seen a £70m offer for Caicedo turned down by Brighton.

It is a frustrating development for supporters, who are desperate to see the arrival of a new midfielder after watching Kante, Kovacic and Loftus-Cheek all leave the club.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is also likely to be a bit annoyed, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the Argentine is eager to have the Ecuadorian for pre-season.

With it still being July, though, there is no reason for the Stamford Bridge faithful to panic just yet.

What has Paul Brown said about Moises Caicedo and Chelsea?

Brown thinks Chelsea are going to have to make an offer worth £100m in total to land Caicedo, who has been described as a "terrific athlete" by South American football expert Tim Vickery.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Chelsea are trying to get the best deal for the club, which you can understand, but Brighton value this player extremely highly and they do believe that he'll go on to be a truly great player. So they're not willing to do anything below their asking price.

"I think Chelsea are going to need to reach £100m with add-ons at the very least to get Caicedo, so there's a lot of talking to be done between both parties."

Will Chelsea sign Moises Caicedo?

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea will be "disciplined" in their pursuit of the Ecuador international and have interest in other players. Therefore, there is no guarantee that he will be at Stamford Bridge this upcoming season.

Missing out on Caicedo, though, would be a shame. The Blues could really do with a midfielder of his profile and quality after losing Kante.

As per FBref, the Brighton star has ranked in the 87th percentile for tackles and the 89th percentile for interceptions among his positional peers over the last year. He could add so much more steel to Chelsea in the middle of the park.

A report from the Evening Standard claims that the Premier League outfit will make another bid for Caicedo, who is said to have already agreed personal terms with them, so this is far from over. There is a chance that they could still get their man, but if Brighton really do want £100m, then do not be surprised to see Todd Boehly and Co turn elsewhere.

Chelsea have brought in a couple of new forwards, adding Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to their squad. But they are going to need a bit more than that if they want to have a successful 2023/24 campaign.