Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has been discussed as the potential new manager of Chelsea with the club attempting to "lock down" Graham Potter's successor, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Frank Lampard is currently serving as interim manager until the end of the season.

Chelsea manager news - Luciano Spalletti

Chelsea have reportedly reduced the number of managers on their shortlist as their pursuit of a new head coach reaches its final stages, according to The Telegraph, with the same publication providing an update on Friday that Julian Nagelsmann was out of the race leaving Mauricio Pochettino in a strong position.

Those already approached and spoken to by the club include Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, who is seen by many as an outsider for the job, along with Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique. Nagelsmann had reportedly impressed during his interview, as per The Guardian, while there are no further talks planned with former Barcelona and Spain manager Enrique.

No official contact has been made with Spalletti, however, as the 64-year-old Italian is focused on securing Napoli's first Serie A title since 1990. He could, however, prove an attractive option for the Blues given the attacking football on display at the Stadium Diego Armando Maradona this season - they've scored a league-leading 66 goals in Serie A as per ESPN - along with potentially swaying the future transfer destination of wanted striker Victor Osimhen.

What has Jacobs said about Spalletti and Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Luciano Spalletti is another name that has been spoken about. But at the moment, he's fully focused on Napoli and winning the Scudetto, and is not necessarily attainable, therefore, to approach or speak to at this point. So Chelsea do want to move in the coming weeks to get that name.

"Because even if that name starts next season, they still want to lock down the name, which helps stabilise the club. And then there's a name that they can take in the coming weeks into the transfer market ahead of the window opening which is important as well. But this has always been about Chelsea not rushing."

What next for Chelsea?

It is imperative that after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, and the hiring and firing of Graham Potter, Chelsea get this appointment right. Todd Boehly has continued his streak of costly financial decisions at the club and he must now find the right manager to oversee the team's rebuild, with almost £600m spent on new talent. The future of the club as a Champions League stalwart is likely to be in jeopardy unless they find the right personality to take over.

Caretaker Frank Lampard, who was likely appointed on that criteria alone, has four defeats in four matches already. A new manager must be found sooner rather than later, even if only to lift the dour mood around the place - even among the players - at the minute.