Chelsea held 'face to face' talks with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique before Frank Lampard was formally announced as caretaker manager at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 52-year-old Spaniard has been heavily linked with taking over at the Blues permanently; however, Lampard will steer the ship for the remainder of this campaign in West London.

Chelsea latest news - manager latest

Chelsea have confirmed that club legend Lampard will return to the Stamford Bridge dugout for a second spell in charge, replacing outgoing coach Graham Potter, who was sacked in the wake of a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa, as per Sky Sports.

The Blues released some quotes on their official website from co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali outlining their latest decision, which read: 'We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season".

Right now, it seems like Chelsea are still in the hunt for a long-term figure to take the club forward and the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and ex-Spain manager Enrique have been reported figures of interest to the Blues.

According to The Independent, Enrique has had contact with Chelsea and is said to have made an impression during initial discussions with their hierarchy.

Sky Sports reported on Wednesday that he has since travelled to London and enjoyed further talks with the Chelsea board as their search for a permanent appointment continues.

What has Simon Phillips said about Luis Enrique?

Journalist Phillips believes that Enrique will want to bide his time before deciding on his future despite leaving the club 'impressed' with his ideas in a 'face-to-face interview' .

Phillips told GMS: "I had that confirmed; he did have a face-to-face interview with Chelsea this week. This was after his agents had already sent an impressive presentation of his ideas and visions to Chelsea. Chelsea invited him over to London for an interview; he came and had that, it went very well on both sides. Chelsea were impressed with him, he was impressed with Chelsea's project and what they want to do, but the thing with Enrique is he wants to take time with this decision as well."

Would Enrique be a good permanent appointment for Chelsea?

Enrique certainly has the CV to signify he would be a good permanent appointment at Stamford Bridge, though it remains to be seen whether both parties will come to an agreement and are in alignment with the future vision for the club.

The 52-year-old is most renowned for his successful spell at Barcelona between 2014 and 2017, where he won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League crown back in 2015, alongside the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup, as per Transfermarkt.

In an extremely successful spell at Spotify Camp Nou, Enrique also won the 2015 FIFA World Coach of Men's Football gong back in 2015 and has the requisite winning mentality to match an expectant Chelsea support.

Moving forward, Enrique looks to be a strong candidate to provide some long-term stability to the Blues following a turbulent period on the field.