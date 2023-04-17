Another Chelsea defeat at the weekend has seen the club step up their pursuit to bring in a new permanent manager.

The Blues lost 2-1 to Brighton at Stamford Bridge even after taking the lead in the game. They showed their vulnerability and sheer lack of confidence and desire as they let Brighton turn around a 1-0 deficit to win the game.

But to be honest, Brighton were deserved winners and absolutely bossed Chelsea all game. They should have probably scored more and Chelsea taking the lead was completely against the run of play, despite them being the home team. It just sums up how terrible things are at the club right now and not even club legend Frank Lampard can provide the motivating boost that these players need.

What's the latest on Chelsea's search for a new permanent manager?

This is why Chelsea are stepping things up this week with the manager search and more face-to-face talks will commence with candidates this week, especially Julian Nagelsmann, who I understand is expected in London this weeks for more talks after Chelsea officials saw him in Germany last week.

Luis Enrique is also likely to be invited back for further face-to-face talks with Chelsea as the club look to make a final decision on which candidate they will appoint. It still isn't just between these two though and other candidates are in the frame.

The final decision is expected to still arrive in the summer, but I'd also not be surprised at all if the new manager comes in before the summer, even as soon as the next two weeks. The result against Real Madrid on Tuesday could be crucial for Frank Lampard and his staff - things are very toxic. Fans have been approaching co-owner Todd Boehly at the stadium on Saturday offering their discontent on the current situation, and many have grown very impatient and frustrated with everything that has gone on this season.

What did Todd Boehly do after Chelsea's defeat to Brighton?

Boehly and his co-owners went into the Chelsea dressing room after the Brighton defeat and I understand they first listened to Lampard's post-match talk to the players, and then each of the owners had some firm words of their own to offer the players. Lampard then joined Boehly and the owners for further private meetings regarding the current situation.

Lampard is expected to still be in charge until the end of the season, but at the same time it would not surprise me if Chelsea look to pull the plug at any moment if they make a decision on their new manager this week. Everything is being accelerated now for the new manager search and plans being made, and at the very least, a pre-contract agreement could soon be made for a new manager to come in this summer.

Nagelsmann is still being seen as the favourite by many, but no final decisions have been made yet and sources believe it's still an open race.