Chelsea manager target Luis Enrique is a 'really strong candidate' to take over at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 52-year-old has been heavily linked with potentially becoming the permanent manager of the Blues alongside several other contenders for the role.

Chelsea latest news - Luis Enrique

90min reported that Enrique visited London last week to hold talks with the Chelsea hierarchy over the possibility of becoming full-time boss in west London.

Discussions between both parties are said to have gone smoothly; however, the Blues plan to speak to several managers before deciding who will be the man to take the club forward.

Tottenham Hotspur have also initiated contact with Enrique's entourage and the Spaniard is believed to be among their 'preferred candidates' to assume the vacant position at Hotspur Way following Antonio Conte's departure.

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has also spoken to Chelsea about taking over at Stamford Bridge; nevertheless, he is keen to wait until the end of this season before making progress on his next steps.

Mauricio Pochettino is another name under consideration and Football Insider have claimed that Chelsea co-sporting director Laurence Stewart has issued a glowing reference regarding the former Spurs manager to Blues chiefs.

What has Dean Jones said about Luis Enrique?

Journalist Jones thinks that Enrique is a 'really strong candidate' for the managerial role at Chelsea and believes that his experience in coaching high-profile players will appeal to Todd Boehly and company.

Jones told GMS: "I think Luis Enrique is the strongest candidate for this job. I like the fact that he's got a good track record of managing the biggest players in the game. He can be classy, but he's also got that grit and determination that you need to succeed at a club like Chelsea. He's been through some really hard moments in football and in his own life. I think that having all that in his locker to put everything into perspective and focus on what's important in the job at hand and how he deals with personalities. I think there's a lot there, there's a lot to be gained from it. From a Chelsea point of view, he'd be a really strong candidate in my eyes."

Would Luis Enrique be a good appointment for Chelsea?

Enrique has all the credentials to be a marquee appointment at Chelsea that could feasibly get the Londoners back to challenging for major honours following a pretty wretched 2022/23 campaign.

In his time as a manager, Enrique has managed to win two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, alongside the UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and, of course, the UEFA Champions League back in 2015, as per Transfermarkt.

His experience in managing some of the biggest stars in the game would also be a helpful commodity at Chelsea and the Spaniard would have no qualms over the prospect of walking into a Stamford Bridge dressing room full of multi-million-pound talent and communicating his vision.

Moving forward, the Blues' hierarchy will have a difficult decision to make on who is the best fit to lead the club forward and Enrique will continue to be a serious contender to take control at the Premier League giants right up until the conclusion of their hiring process.