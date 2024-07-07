Highlights Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi this summer

It has been claimed the London club have made the winger their ‘priority target’ this window

The 22-year-old is under contract at Dortmund until the summer of 2027

Chelsea are ramping up their interest in Borussia Dortmund and Germany winger Karim Adeyemi, according to the latest reports.

The London club have been one of the busier clubs in the early stages of the transfer window so far. They have already secured the signings of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo.

It’s set to be a summer of change at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca. Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League last term under Mauricio Pochettino and the new boss will need to guide them back into the top four next season.

Adeyemi a Top Priority for Chelsea

In a bid to improve their attacking options, it seems Chelsea are set to pursue a move for Dortmund’s Adeyemi in the coming weeks. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the London club are ramping up their interest in the 22-year-old.

He claims Chelsea are in constant contact with the player’s representatives and Adeyemi has moved to the top of their list of targets this summer. It has been suggested developments are expected sooner rather than later.

Adeyemi is one of Europe’s most promising attacking young talents and he was wanted by a number of clubs, including Liverpool, prior to his return to Germany in 2022. He has previously represented the likes of Bayern Munich at youth level, but it wasn’t until his spell in Austria with RB Salzburg that he truly announced himself to Europe’s elite.

Karim Adeyemi 2023/24 stats for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions Stat: Appearances 34 Goals 5 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,710

It was Dortmund who ultimately won the race to land his signature two years ago and he’s impressed at the Westfalenstadion ever since. Adeyemi, who has been described as 'electric' by analyst Ben Mattinson, signed a long-term contract with the Bundesliga club when he joined and his current deal is set to expire in 2027, which means Chelsea will no doubt have to pay a significant fee if they are to pursue a move for the player.

Chelsea Star Addresses His Future

Despite previous links to Manchester United only 12 months ago, it appears Marc Cucurella is going absolutely nowhere this summer as he is happy at Chelsea. The Spain international joined the London club from Brighton in 2022 and has faced a battle for game time ever since.

While Chelsea are expected to offload a number of players in this summer’s transfer window, Cucarella is unlikely to be one of them as his significance grew last season. The left back has started every one of Spain’s Euro 2024 games so far as they gear up for a semi-final clash against France next week and his performances have prompted links with La Liga to emerge.

However, the defender is not looking to depart Chelsea anytime soon as he addressed rumours in a press conference earlier this week:

"La Liga is my home, but I am very happy in England, which is a great experience for me and my family.”

