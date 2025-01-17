Chelsea have made an enquiry about Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Blues are exploring options to strengthen Enzo Maresca’s squad in wide attacking positions, with Garnacho and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens among their potential targets.

Ornstein reports that Chelsea have several names on their radar as they assess possible signings with just over two weeks remaining in the January transfer window.

While discussions are still at an early stage, both 'incredible' Garnacho and Gittens are said to match the profile of the winger Chelsea are seeking.

Garnacho is no longer considered untouchable at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, and his departure could generate significant funds for reinvestment in the squad.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the club’s most valuable assets, with any transfer fee representing ‘pure profit’, given that he emerged from United’s academy.

Garnacho has regained his place in Amorim’s starting XI in recent matches and provided an assist in Man United’s FA Cup third-round win over Arsenal last weekend.

The Argentinian remains a key target for Serie A giants Napoli, who view him as a potential replacement for PSG-bound Khvicha Kvaratshkelia.

Napoli have reportedly already had an initial bid for Garnacho rejected, falling short of United’s valuation of the youngster, which is believed to be close to £60m.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have completed their first piece of January business by recalling defender Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace and are now said to be targeting reinforcements on the wing.

The Blues are short in wide areas after Mykhailo Mudryk received a provisional suspension following a failed drugs test and could also lose Christopher Nkunku, who is now being linked with Bayern Munich.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-01-25.