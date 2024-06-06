Highlights Chelsea are pursuing Brazilian youngster Pedro Lima on a long-term deal.

Lima is a talented right-back, who has been compared to Cafu.

Other English and Spanish clubs are also interested in Lima.

Chelsea have continued to spend big in recent seasons under Todd Boehly on top young talents, with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Moises Caicedo all moving to Stamford Bridge on long-term deals to shape their future - and that could continue with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that the Blues have been 'in contact' for Brazilian youngster Pedro Lima.

The Blues endured a poor season in 2022/23 with Graham Potter as manager, finishing 12th in what was their lowest Premier League finish in just under 30 years - but Boehly counteracted that by spending huge amounts of money on young talents, offering them multi-year contracts in an attempt to amortise costs and arm the west London outfit with some of the world's best young talent. Whilst that is likely to calm down in the coming window, there will still be some deals administered - and one could be for 17-year-old right-back Lima, who currently plies his trade for Sport Recife.

Chelsea: Pedro Lima Transfer News

The youngster has been tipped to join the Blues

Lima, who is set to turn 18 at the start of July, has made seven appearances for the club in Brazil's second division already and with outings in other tournaments, he's already registered two goals and two assists for the first-team in 25 appearances in all competitions.

With the lure of Premier League football being a huge pull for many Brazilian talents, Lima could be next on the production line with Recife's sporting director Marcelo Barros confirming that the club have held talks with interested parties over a deal for the teenager.

Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League statistics - Chelsea's divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 11 5th Goals scored 77 5th Goals conceded 63 12th xG 80.18 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 06/06/2024

And Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are one of those teams, with the Blues having scoured the South American market for top young talent plenty of times in recent months, with the likes of Kendry Paez, Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Estevao Willian all being the results of their vigorous scouting.

Speaking in his Daily Briefing, Romano confirmed that talks had been held and that developments will be interesting over the coming weeks, with other clubs in England and Spain also holding an interest in his services. He said:

"It’s true that Chelsea like Pedro Lima and I can confirm that there has been contact with his camp, but we’re still waiting to see how things will develop in the next weeks. There are also other clubs interested in both England and Spain."

Pedro Lima "Is the Next Cafu"

Dubbed the heir to Brazil's legendary right-back Cafu, who racked up 142 caps for the Selecao alongside making almost 400 appearances for Roma and AC Milan, it's high praise for the youngster who already looks to be a superb young talent with contributions at such a young age.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cafu featured in 282 Serie A games, scoring nine goals and registering 36 assists.

Being talked about as the next Cafu is high praise for any player, and for someone of Lima's age, he has a lot to live up to. Cafu won two World Cup titles for Brazil and two Serie A titles across his spells at Roma and AC Milan, which is an incredible amount of silverware that not many can boast and Chelsea will be hoping that should Lima join them alongside their plethora of South American talents, he will be able to replicate the trickery and glamour that Cafu produced year upon year.

