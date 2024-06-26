Highlights Chelsea's spending spree could continue under Todd Boehly, with the club eyeing Alexander Isak in a mammoth club-record bid.

Isak's excellent performances have attracted Chelsea, who have enquired to bolster their squad.

Chelsea are showing intense interest, and could be prepared to exceed £115m for Isak, who is considered one of the top Premier League strikers.

Chelsea's spending in the Premier League has known no bounds in the Todd Boehly era - and that is sensationally set to open one of the transfer saga's of the summer, with reports suggesting that the Blues have enquired about Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have spent heavily in the past two years, splashing huge amounts of money on the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk to name but a few - and having endured a solid 2024 so far with just three Premier League losses, they will be hoping for other players to come into the mix to help them become consistent Champions League challengers. And that has seen them enquire about Isak, with the Daily Mail suggesting that the Swede would take a club-record bid.

Chelsea and Newcastle Have Held Talks Over Isak

The Swede would represent a real marquee signing

The report on Wednesday morning stated that Isak has come under an enquiry from Chelsea, with the Blues wanting a striker to challenge with Nicolas Jackson ahead of next season. Isak would undoubtedly start ahead of the former Villarreal man having scored 21 goals in the top-flight for the Magpies last season, but it would take a mammoth bid to prise him from Tyneside.

The report states that conversations have taken place between the two clubs, with Chelsea indicating that they are intensifying their interest in Isak - though they know that any deal would have to eclipse the £115million spent to sign Caicedo from Brighton last summer.

Having joined Newcastle two years ago in a £63million deal from Real Sociedad, Isak has been one of the Premier League's best strikers since his move, with Eddie Howe calling him an 'exceptional talent' - and as such the Magpies would loathe to let him go, though a Premier League record bid could sway their minds.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 21 1st Assists 2 =7th xG 22.06 1st Shots Per Game 2.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 3rd Match rating 7.14 3rd

Howe wants to keep Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and his top performing stars, but he has admitted in the past that every player has their price due to PSR rules. The report further states that talks have not been underway in terms of Isak agreeing a new contract at St. James' Park, and with Chelsea having made a number of enquiries for forwards this summer, Isak has been next on their list.

They want a proven striker, and Isak has that in abundance having scored 31 goals in 52 Premier League games over the past two season - and at just 24, he has plenty of time to improve if he does make the move to west London.

Isak Move Could Change Champions League Landscape

Chelsea would have a huge boost to their credentials

Isak would deal a bitter blow to Newcastle if he left, but it would arguably be the signing of the summer if Chelsea do land him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland scored more goals than Alexander Isak in the Premier League last season

Jackson has come into his own in recent months after a slow start to life in the Premier League, but the club do need backup for him having had to rely massively on Cole Palmer for goals in the second half of the campaign.

Isak would represent a huge coup and if he does sign, Chelsea could well reach the Champions League spots ahead of Newcastle, who would massively struggle to replace the Swedish star.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-04-24.