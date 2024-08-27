In a dramatic twist during the final week of the summer transfer window, Chelsea have turned their attentions towards Brentford striker Ivan Toney as they look to bring a Premier League proven goalscorer to Stamford Bridge. The England international has been expected to make a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium since the end of last season, but the club is yet to have receive any formal offer.

Thomas Frank left the 'remarkable' forward out of the Bees' first two games of the season against Crystal Palace and Liverpool and has suggested that a move away could happen in the near future.

Chelsea Set to Target Toney

The 28-year-old has had interest from Saudi Arabia

According to Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the Blues have made their move for Toney, as they see him as the ideal candidate to fill the role of an experienced centre-forward while also fitting into the clubs wage structure and transfer budget.

It is believed that Brentford are demanding £60m for the striker, who has just one-year left on his current contract. It was exclusively revealed by GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday morning that Toney had agreed to make the move to the Middle East and join Al-Ahli, accepting a proposal for a three-year deal.

This has not put off Chelsea though, with the club looking to give manager Enzo Maresca the focal point he so desperately needs in attack. While forward players such as Pedro Neto and Joao Felix have already come through the door this summer, the need for an out-and-out number nine is clear to many, especially John Obi Mikel.

It is not yet known whether Toney will turn his back on the verbal agreement he had with Al-Ahli, but the opportunity to continue plying his trade in England's top flight is bound to help his chances at being factored into England's 2026 World Cup plans.

Why Chelsea Want Toney

Kaveh Solhekol explained why the Blues have made their move

After breaking the news on social media, Solhekol took to Sky Sports News to explain why Chelsea have suddenly made their move for the former Newcastle United youngster:

"We've known for a long time Chelsea want a proven goalscorer. They want a number nine. Today they have made a move for Ivan Toney and I think there's a pretty good chance this move will be successful. "The reason they are going for Toney is his incredible goalscoring record. He's the kind of player who's got that attitude of give me the ball and I will score. Also, I think the transfer fee will be reasonable. "The third reason I would say is his wages. We've talked in depth how Chelsea are trying to slash their wage bill. They've got a new wage structure. The average wage of their new signings is between £60k-£70k per-week. There is a feeling that Ivan Toney is willing to fit into the wage structure."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toney currently earns £20,000-per-week at Brentford.

All salaries courtesy of Capology - accurate as of 27/08/2024