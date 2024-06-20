Highlights Chelsea have offered a four-year deal to Boca Juniors' Aaron Anselmino

The Blues are keen to sign the talented defender for £13.5m this summer.

Multiple European sides, including AC Milan and Real Madrid, showed interest previously.

Chelsea have offered a four-year deal to Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino, who was previously linked with Manchester United, according to transfer insider Uriel Iugt.

The Blues have opened negotiations with Boca Juniors over a £13.5m deal to sign the talented centre-back, who is reportedly already one of the best-paid players in the Argentinian side.

In March, reports in Argentina claimed Manchester United were willing to trigger Anselmino’s £18.5m release clause – the highly-rated defender was on multiple clubs’ radar this year.

The likes of AC Milan and Real Madrid were also linked with a move for the 19-year-old, who has already made 10 senior appearances for Boca Juniors, scoring one goal.

Anselmino broke into the first team last year and received praise from Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme, who admired his work ethic and said ‘he is going to be a great footballer’ in the future.

According to recent reports, Anselmino’s release clause is no longer valid – he signed a new contract on improved terms this year and Boca decided not to include a clause in the new deal.

Chelsea Eye Anselmino Deal

He is ‘the great jewel of Boca’

Iugt, writing on X, reported that Chelsea have made a formal offer to Boca Juniors to sign Anselmino this summer:

Described as ‘the great jewel of Boca’, the talented defender is right-footed but can play in both centre-back positions.

Anselmino, who joined Boca’s academy aged 12, earlier this year responded to transfer rumours by saying ‘my head is here, I want to win a title with Boca’.

After spending more than £1bn on transfers in Todd Boehly’s era, Chelsea show no signs of stopping as of now – the Blues are keen to support new boss Enzo Maresca ahead of his first season and bring in new players after finishing just sixth under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

Chelsea Target Jhon Duran

Yet to agree deal with Aston Villa

Chelsea are negotiating a deal to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recent suggestions the two clubs have agreed on a £40m deal to bring the Colombia international to Stamford Bridge, Jacobs says that ‘nothing is agreed yet’.

Duran, who struggled for playing time under Unai Emery last season, played just 462 minutes of Premier League football for the Villans, scoring five goals.

The 20-year-old showed glimpses of promise off the bench as Chelsea were tempted to sign him back in January. According to Jacobs, ‘the ballpark was more around the £25 million mark’ in the previous transfer window. The Blues are also showing an interest in Michael Olise, with Fabrizio Romano confirming they are pushing to secure his signature, alongside Atletico Madrid attacker Samu Omorodion.

Jhon Duran Stats (2023-24) Appearances Goals Minutes per goal Premier League 23 5 93 Conference League 10 2 222 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 83 FA Cup 1 0 – EFL Cup 1 0 –

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-06-24.