Highlights Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City.

A player-plus-cash deal may be involved in the transfer.

Dewsbury-Hall's role at Chelsea may be limited due to competition for central midfield spots.

Chelsea's spending in the transfer windows of the past certainly hasn't slowed down this summer, with the Blues already making four signings at Stamford Bridge over the past months ahead of another rebuild in west London - and that looks set to continue with reports suggesting that Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could be on his way to Stamford Bridge, with the Blues 'making progress' on his signing.

Chelsea have already brought youngster Omari Kellyman into the club from Aston Villa, secured deals to land young South American duo Willian Estevao and Kendry Paez, and secured the free transfer of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo in recent weeks - but so far, there have been no real 'marquee' signings to come through the door. Todd Boehly will wish to change that in the coming weeks, and their biggest potential signing yet could be about to happen with Dewsbury-Hall edging ever closer to a move, according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea's Dewsbury-Hall Move 'Making Progress'

The Blues could be set to land the Foxes star

The report understands that Chelsea are making progress on the deal to sign Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester, with an 'agreement getting closer'.

The main update on the deal is that there is potentially a player moving the opposite way to the King Power Stadium as part of a player-plus-cash deal, and considerable progress has been made in the past 24 hours with the Foxes star looking more and more likely by the day to complete a move to west London.

Sky sources have indicated that an agreement is getting closer, and with Leicester needing to sell a player to satisfy Profit and Sustainability rules before the end of the financial deadline today, the deal taking Dewsbury-Hall to Stamford Bridge is nearing a conclusion.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's Championship statistics - Leicester squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 12 =2nd Assists 14 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Shots Per Game 2 =1st Interceptions Per Game 7.37 2nd

Brighton had originally agreed a deal that would have seen Seagulls maestro Jakub Moder move the other way, plus cash, as they ramped up their efforts to sign the Nottingham-born star after a ground-breaking season in the Championship where he registered 26 goal contributions from midfield in which the Foxes won the league. However, despite reportedly undergoing a medical at Brighton, he turned down a move in the final hours with news of Chelsea's interest swaying his mind.

All focus for now will be on whether Dewsbury-Hall will complete the move before the PSR deadline, and a further eye will be kept on the player that could be lined up as part of the player-plus-cash deal.

Dewsbury-Hall Will Join a Star-Studded Chelsea Squad

The midfielder has plenty of competition to face

On paper, the signing of Dewsbury-Hall is a strange transfer. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are both the guaranteed starters in central midfield at Stamford Bridge, whilst Conor Gallagher, Romeo Lavia and Carney Chukwuemeka will all be vying for first-team minutes over the course of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Both of Chelsea's main starting midfielders cost over £100million; Fernandez at £106.8m, and Caicedo at a British-record £115m.

Dewsbury-Hall doesn't fit in in that regard, and with Christopher Nkunku in the attacking midfield role, it's either going to be a season of limited game time for the Leicester man - whilst also blocking off key minutes for youngsters such as Kellyman, Cesare Casadei and Lesley Ugochukwu if he features ahead of them, which effectively stunts the development of the young trio.

Enzo Maresca will be keen to link-up with his former star midfielder and that could play a part in deciding how much Dewsbury-Hall can feature, but minutes will not be easy to come by.

Related Chelsea 'Submit Offer' to Sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a player in high demand this summer and Chelsea look to have stolen a march

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-06-24.