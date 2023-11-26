Highlights Chelsea must sell Malang Sarr during the 2024 winter transfer window at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr “can’t remain at Chelsea any longer” when the 2024 winter window opens, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides an update on his and Trevoh Chalobah’s futures at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were active in the 2023 summer market under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino. They could be set for another busy period when the January transfer window opens.

Chelsea have been prone to spending large outlays on fees under the co-ownership of chairman Todd Boehly and may be lumbering up for another excessive winter. Pochettino’s side have not quite gelled in the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sarr struggling for opportunities

Chelsea have enjoyed active spells across the three transfer windows since Boehly acquired the football club in 2022. According to talkSPORT, the Blues have spent close to £1bn in the market, hoping to build one of the most exciting squads in world football. However, that investment has yet to bear fruit, with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard unable to steer Chelsea to a higher than 12th-place Premier League finish last term and failing to win a trophy.

During the summer of 2023, Boehly turned to Pochettino to turn the tide into the 2023/24 campaign. However, despite spending close to £360m during the summer window, the west London outfit sit tenth in the Premier League following their 4-1 trip at Newcastle United on 26th November.

Pochettino will be hoping to cull some members of his squad heading into the winter transfer market, due to the nature of his bloated squad.

On 27th August 2020, Chelsea announced the signing of OGC Nice centre-back Malang Sarr on a free transfer. The former France U21 international has struggled to break into the Stamford Bridge team and has yet to make a single appearance for the Blues this season.

On the 2023 summer transfer window’s deadline day, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Sarr could have been Chelsea's final departure after another surreal market. However, neither the £120,000-per-week earner nor Chalobah, who had been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest earlier in the year, made an exit.

Malang Sarr - Chelsea stats Appearances 21 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah

Jones claims that a departure for Sarr “will happen” and states that he cannot remain at Chelsea any longer. Meanwhile, the transfer insider has claimed Chalobah’s future could be “in the lap of the gods.” The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I was shocked that Sarr was still at the club when the season began. I don't understand what happened there. But he can't remain at Chelsea any longer. They have to find an exit for him, so that will happen. For Chalobah, it's a little bit in the lap of the gods because he's just hoping that the right offer lands for him that suits him and he can find somewhere to get back to the level he wants to be. There are opportunities, and his agents will start seeking a clearer understanding around where he might fit.”

Chelsea transfer news

Unsurprisingly, given the nature of Boehly’s regime at Stamford Bridge so far, Chelsea have been linked with several high-profile moves as 2024 draws closer. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (20th November) that Blues officials could be divided over the club’s desire to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the one-cap England international, valued at £100m by the Bees. Jacobs also hinted that the west London outfit could move for Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen in the summer to secure his long-term signature.

However, the same journalist has also told GIVEMESPORT (18th November) that Chelsea won’t rush to sign an elite striker. Pochettino must ensure that the club acquires the ideal centre-forward before he can spend the money on the correct type of number nine.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have set a £37m price tag on Romelu Lukaku’s head. The Belgium international is playing on loan at AS Roma, and the Serie A giants are willing to pay the potential fee if he keeps up his excellent form this term.

