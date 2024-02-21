Highlights Chelsea centre-back Malang Sarr's lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge may have made him feel "slightly humiliated and embarrassed."

The 25-year-old has not made an appearance for the Blues since the 2021/22 season.

Sarr is currently training with Chelsea's U21 squad in a bid to remain fit ahead of a potential move out of west London.

Chelsea centre-back Malang Sarr will feel “slightly humiliated and embarrassed” by his lack of appearances at Stamford Bridge, as journalist Dean Jones suggests there will be two sides to a recent claim that he has refused to play for the side.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues have endured a tumultuous 2023/24 Premier League campaign but have recently hit an impressive patch of form, which has seen them take points off the reigning treble holders, Manchester City.

Chelsea also have a Carabao Cup final against Liverpool to look forward to on 25th February, as the west London outfit look to win what could be their first piece of silverware under the co-ownership of Todd Boehly. Sarr has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge since his arrival in the summer of 2020, and recent claims of his refusal to play will severely damage his reputation ahead of a likely exit from the club.

Sarr’s struggles at Chelsea

Chelsea confirmed the free signing of Malang Sarr following the expiry of his contract with OGC Nice at the end of the 2019/20 season. The 25-year-old spent the following campaign on loan at FC Porto before returning to Stamford Bridge, hoping to establish himself as a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s side. Sarr would make 21 appearances for Chelsea during the 2021/22 season but has failed to play a second of senior football for the club since, hinting that an exit could be on the cards.

According to The Athletic, Sarr, who currently trains with the U21 squad, indicated he had no desire to play in youth fixtures at the start of the 2023/24 season. However, it has been claimed that the centre-back was unsure of playing matches as he didn’t feel 100% comfortable, but he would now be willing to be selected for the side.

Sarr has remained professional throughout the campaign and wants to stay fit to secure a move elsewhere. Anonymous sources have told the outlet that they are concerned about Sarr, who is said to be ‘feeling low’ after being left out of the first-team group.

In November 2023, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Sarr couldn’t remain at Chelsea for much longer after failing to secure a move during the previous summer transfer window. But, following the 2024 winter market, the reported £120,000 per-week earner remains in west London, unable to secure a move elsewhere.

Malang Sarr - Chelsea stats Appearances 21 Minutes 1518 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones - ‘There are two sides’ to Sarr’s story at Chelsea

Jones has indicated that claims Sarr refused to play for Chelsea’s U21s are “disappointing” but believes there will be another side to the story. The journalist also hints that revelations about the Frenchman’s situation shouldn’t continue until another perspective is heard. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's a disappointing story. However, I think there are two sides to this, and I would be curious to hear the whole story from both angles. I find it very hard to believe that a player in his position would refuse to play because it wouldn't benefit him long-term to be entirely out of the shop window. “He's frustrated about how his Chelsea career has panned out and that potential transfers haven't worked out. He's now stuck, which has probably left him slightly humiliated and embarrassed. So, from that sense, I can understand his frustrations. But I'd be astonished if that's extended to him refusing to play for Chelsea. There'll be more news to come on this. I don't believe we can let his story continue without hearing more about the other side of it.”

Chelsea transfer news, including claim on Romelu Lukaku and Mykhaylo Mudryk

With the 2024 winter transfer window firmly behind us, Chelsea will already have begun to look ahead at the summer market. The Blues have already spent over £1bn on transfer fees since Boehly acquired the club in 2022 and may have to look at selling players to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th February) that Chelsea would consider selling the likes of Romelu Lukaku before Mykhaylo Mudryk. Lukaku is currently on loan at AS Roma, having struggled to make any impact at Stamford Bridge since his re-signing for almost £98m. The two-time Champions League winners are looking to sell the Belgian international for good this summer and have placed a £37m price tag on his head.

Chelsea switch their attention to the Carabao Cup final on 25th February, when they take on Liverpool at Wembley in a bid to win the first silverware of the 2023/24 season. Pochettino’s side are then in FA Cup action when they host Championship outfit Leeds United in the competition’s last-16 on 28th February.