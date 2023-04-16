Chelsea Football Club are a complete mess right now.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, the Blues remain 11th in the Premier League table.

Amazingly, they're not even safe from relegation. While it's hugely unlikely, that outcome is still mathematically possible - which is crazy for a club like Chelsea in mid-April.

The only solace for fans in recent has times has been the UEFA Champions League, although Frank Lampard's men look nailed on to exit the competition on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea go into the second leg of their quarter-final tie against Real Madrid 2-0 down - and a successful comeback against the holders looks near enough impossible right now.

What makes the whole situation at Stamford Bridge even more ridiculous is the fact the club's squad is currently the second-most valuable in world football.

After Todd Boehly's lavish spending in the recent summer and January transfer windows, the valuation of Chelsea's roster is over the €1 billion mark.

Madness, right?

Let's take a look at the current top 20 in full over on Transfermarkt...

20. Aston Villa - €437 million

19. Leicester City - €443.1 million

18. West Ham United - €451.5 million

17. Atletico Madrid - €457 million

16. RB Leipzig - €487.3 million

15. Newcastle United - €494.3 million

14. Inter Milan - €534.45 million

13. AC Milan - €547.25 million

12. Borussia Dortmund - €547.7 million

11. Napoli - €629 million

10. Tottenham Hotspur - €680.3 million

9. Barcelona - €767 million

8. Manchester United - €795.7 million

7. Real Madrid - €860.8 million

6. Liverpool - €879 million

5. Paris Saint-Germain - €882.55 million

4. Arsenal - €890 million

3. Bayern Munich - €979.7 million

2. Chelsea - €1.02 billion

1. Manchester City - €1.05 billion

Only City, arguably the best team on the planet, have a more valuable squad than Chelsea at the time of writing.

The term 'underachieving' is actually a compliment to the Blues, if we're being completely honest.

Who are Chelsea's most valuable players?

January signing Enzo Fernandez is the west London club's most valuable asset, the 2022 World Cup winner priced at €85 million.

Behind him are Reece James (€70 million), Wesley Fofana (€65 million), Mason Mount (€65 million), Mykhailo Mudryk (€60 million), Raheem Sterling (€60 million) and Kai Havertz (€60 million).