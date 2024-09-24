Key Takeaways Nkunku's hat-trick has caused selection dilemma for Enzo Maresca, as Chelsea's stars begin to shine.

Under Todd Boehly, Chelsea's big spending is finally starting to pay off.

The 26-year-old will face stern compeition for starting places with the likes of Joao Felix, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Jadon Sancho.

Christopher Nkunku's outstanding display against Barrow on Tuesday night has finally begun to create a selection dilemma for his Chelsea manager, a situation that has been simmering for some time. The former RB Leipzig star scored a hat-trick, leading the Blues to a 5-0 victory and demonstrating that the Todd Boehly regime's lavish spending is starting to pay off.

With 36 signings and counting, the Boehly era in West London has been a tumultuous experience for a fanbase that once navigated the transfer market with relative ease under former owner Roman Abramovich. Having spent over £1.2 billion across three transfer windows - all of which rank among the most expensive in football history - Chelsea, under the guidance of six different managers, still appeared far from regaining its former glory.

However, this troubling narrative has taken a positive turn at the start of the 2024/25 campaign. Enzo Maresca has reintroduced dynamism to a team that lacked creativity last season, and Nkunku’s Man of the Match performance in midweek perfectly illustrates his redeeming qualities. For the first time in what feels like ages, a Chelsea manager is facing a welcome dilemma.

Christopher Nkunku's Impressive Performance

The Frenchman was electric in the cup

After his massive £51 million move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea last summer, many thought PSG's academy product would only appreciate in value. However, a season-limiting injury in pre-season and another in February meant life in the West End was momentarily frozen in time.

Nevertheless, after a slow start to his second chance this term, his performance against Barrow proved he could well be the Hollywood-esque signing the Boehly era has needed in order to complement Cole Palmer's wrecking-ball performances. In just six starts, the 26-year-old has found the back of the net eight times, yet it was his enchanting cup performance midweek that truly captured the spotlight.

In 76 minutes of play, the France international ran riot alongside Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, and Mykhailo Mudryk. Not only did he pass the eye test, but he also excelled in the statistics, achieving impressive numbers, and passing both assessments with flying colours.

Christopher Nkunku's Statistics Versus Barrow Minutes 76 Shots 3 Goals 3 Accurate passes 15/17 (88%) Chances created 1 Key passes 1 Touches 23 Touches in opposition box 6

Following the performance, social media caught fire with calls for Nkunku to start the Blues' next fixture, as fans of the Chelsea persuasion hailed their new star. One X user wrote, "We have the best attackers in the league!", another added, "Nkunku lighting up Stamford Bridge with a stellar performance tonight." Meanwhile, a third was quick to mention, "Nkunku has scored more goals this season than the entire Man United team have scored PL goals this season."

Enzo Maresca's Selection Headache

Plenty of Chelsea attackers performing well, notably Nicolas Jackson

Given Chelsea's financial capabilities, it was only a matter of time before the club found its footing again under the Clearlake ownership. Few clubs have the luxury to invest in Nkunku and then dip back into the transfer market to secure world-class talents like Felix and Jadon Sancho.

As these once-underperforming players embark on their redemption arcs, integrating them all into the same squad will present a unique challenge not many Chelsea managers have been fortunate enough to heed. Since joining on a loan-to-buy from Manchester United last month, Sancho has been nothing short of electric, and his partnership with Felix has flourished, while Nicolas Jackson has started the season in exceptional form, proving his critics wrong.

Of course, it mustn't be forgotten, either, that Noni Madueke scored his first career hat trick this term, while the likes of Barcelona's wonderkid, Marc Guiu, and former Wolves' orchestrator, Pedro Neto, are still waiting for their opportunities to show just how brightly they can shine.

All this considered, Maresca now has to make a big decision ahead of the Blues' Stamford Bridge outing against Brighton this coming weekend. No matter who he picks, there will no doubt be a star-studded bench at his disposal should things go wrong against an in-form Seagulls' side.

Chelsea currently sit comfortably in fifth place after five Premier League games this season, and while his reign in west London is still in its infancy, it suddenly appears as though the Blues are astonishingly closer to trekking down the trailblazing path they ventured down with the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, under a new manager who knows exactly how to operate a dugout, and who knows precisely how to handle a changing room busy with big names and great expectations.

