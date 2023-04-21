Chelsea's next manager should build around Enzo Fernández, says journalist Dean Jones.

The midfielder joined the Blues from Benfica for big money in the January transfer window and has impressed at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news — Enzo Fernández

Ahead of Chelsea's second-leg defeat to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Fernández spoke about why he decided to move to west London.

"I also always dreamed about playing in the Premier League," the 22-year-old told the Blues' official website. "And Chelsea had shown their interest in me since even before the World Cup. The fact that they were targeting me was crucial.

"I came to a big club, one that has always fought for titles, and that has won two Champions Leagues in a very short period of time. Now that I’m here, I’ve realised how big this club really is.

"This was an important factor when making this decision, apart from the fact that it’s in such a beautiful city like London. I thought it all through with my family. If it’s God’s will, everything will turn out fine, and I’ll strive to win anything and everything."

What has Dean Jones said about Enzo Fernández and Chelsea?

Jones thinks Graham Potter's successor needs to make Fernández the main man at Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Any new manager probably should be building around Enzo. I mean, in the first leg of that Real Madrid game, he was one of the only players that came out of it with any credit — the only one that seemed worthy of such an occasion really.

"He seems to find the game easy, even in a struggling team, and that's a really good sign."

Should Chelsea build around Enzo Fernández?

Yes, they should. Firstly, the west London club spent a lot of money on him, paying Benfica £107m for his services, as reported by BBC Sport.

Secondly, Fernández, who's earning £180,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, according to Capology, is a very good midfielder.

While Chelsea have been extremely poor this season, the Argentina international has still managed to perform. For example, in Potter's final game in charge of the Blues, a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa, he recorded five key passes, the most in the match (via WhoScored).

Fernández also completed the third most amount of passes (65), so this is a midfielder who's clearly exceptional on the ball.

Ultimately, then, whoever comes in to take the reins from Frank Lampard, be it Mauricio Pochettino, Vincent Kompany or someone else, has to make the World Cup winner central to their plans.