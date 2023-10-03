Highlights Chelsea's disappointing season last year calls for improvements, as they finished 12th in the Premier League and failed to qualify for European competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea's manager, has struggled to produce results this season and there is uncertainty about his future at the club.

Stability in the starting XI and players adapting to the English game are key factors for Chelsea to pick up positive results, as some players have underperformed.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to produce results at Stamford Bridge over the course of the season, and journalist Paul Brown has provided details from inside the club on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Improvements are necessary at Chelsea after such a disappointing campaign last time out.

Chelsea latest news - Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season, failing to qualify for any European competitions. As a result, Todd Boehly sacked both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter throughout the campaign, with Frank Lampard appointed as interim manager for the final few months. Pochettino was brought to the club ahead of the Premier League getting underway back in August, but the west London side still find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

A victory away at Fulham on Monday night will hopefully be the catalyst to kickstart Chelsea's season, but there's certainly no guarantee. The Blues finally got the result that they have been waiting for, after possibly being slightly unlucky not to have picked up more points. Chelsea have missed 17 big chances in the Premier League so far, with only Everton managing more, as per FotMob.

Pochettino has chopped and changed his side regularly since the term began, partly due to injuries, so finding some stability in his starting XI will be key to picking up results. Some players have underperformed and it's understandable, considering the vast number of stars who have come through the door who need time to adapt and develop in England.

Read More: Jamie Carragher Names Two Chelsea Players Who Aren't Good Enough There's no doubt that Pochettino will need time as manager of Chelsea considering the rebuild the club is currently going through, but results have to change on the pitch. The game against Fulham showed that everything was starting to click, but consistency will be key if the Blues are going to climb the table.

Pochettino's job could be at risk at Stamford Bridge - Paul Brown

Brown has suggested that the noises currently coming out of Stamford Bridge are that Chelsea are happy with Pochettino as the data suggests that his side are moving in the right direction. The journalist adds, however, that the Argentine manager isn't immune to criticism and there is pressure on him to turn things around. There appears to be no immediate danger of Pochettino being sacked, especially after the Fulham game, but if the results overall continue to be poor, his position could become at risk. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"All the noises from the club are that they're very happy with Pochettino, they're lovers of data and the data they've studied seems to show that the team is moving in the right direction and that they've just been a little unlucky in games that they've dominated. That being said, we were hearing the same kind of noises about Graham Potter for a long time, and he just in the end couldn't manage to turn it around quickly enough for the owners. So, you know I think that the longer that Chelsea are mired in the wrong half of the table and not picking up wins, the more difficult it gets to justify keeping the the manager on. So, he's not immune to criticism and he knows that the pressure is on him to turn it around as quickly as possible. I don't think he's in any immediate danger because it's still very early in the season, but I think if this goes on for much longer, his position is going to become at risk."

Is Pochettino the right man to rebuild Chelsea?

The job Pochettino did at both Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur shows he's capable of building things in different scenarios. Southampton were always a selling club and Pochettino had to deal with plenty of outgoings during his time at St Mary's, whilst overachieving with the squad he had at his disposal. At Spurs, there was a lot more expectation than at the Saints, and he guided the north London club to a Champions League final.

Selected Chelsea Managers Points Per Game Mauricio Pochettino 1.56 Graham Potter 1.42 Thomas Tuchel 2.08 Jose Mourinho (1st spell) 2.23 Frank Lampard (1st spell) 1.75 Stats as per Transfermarkt.

Chelsea fans will be desperate for improvements and to see their side competing towards the top of the Premier League once again, but Pochettino will need time to get a tune out of his players. Boehly has opted to bring in a host of young talents who were never going to be a quick fix at Stamford Bridge.