Chelsea boss Graham Potter remains determined to turn the Blues' fortunes around, it has been claimed.

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has 'huge motivation' to prove doubters wrong even though a 'big pay-off might be tempting' at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

Although he was only appointed as the Blues' boss last September, following the sacking of predecessor Thomas Tuchel, there are major doubts over the 47-year-old's long-term future.

Chelsea manager news - Graham Potter

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea's next two fixtures against Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund could be make-or-break as Potter looks to keep his job.

The report suggests the west Londoners' woeful run of form is testing the loyalty of co-owner Todd Boehly and other key decision-makers, while senior members of the changing room are doubtful over whether the former Swansea City chief is capable of turning the situation around.

Chelsea paid Brighton & Hove Albion £22million in compensation, a world-record for a manager, when they snatched Potter away from their Premier League rivals earlier this season.

Respected reporter Simon Phillips recently told GiveMeSport that the Blues' hierarchy are sticking with the Englishman for now, but contingency plans are in place and the appointment of an interim manager until the end of the season is a possibility if results do not improve.

It has emerged that Mauricio Pochettino has turned down an initial approach to replace Potter in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

What has Dean Jones said about Potter?

Jones believes Potter is in line to secure a significant sum of money if he is sacked by Chelsea just a matter of months after signing a long-term deal.

But the journalist understands the tactician is not focused on a potentially major windfall and, instead, wants to turn the Blues' fortunes around.

Jones told GiveMeSport: "At this stage, you would think the idea of a big pay-off might be tempting for Potter. He signed a five-year contract and he is a very short time into that deal.

"You think 'he could get out of this and do quite nicely', but I don't think he sees it that way. He has huge motivation to prove he can do it at this level."

Does Potter deserve more time at Chelsea?

Potter is skating on thin ice as, according to Transfermarkt, he has now led Chelsea to more defeats than victories since moving into the hot seat.

The capital club have only registered one win since the turn of the year and an upturn in fortunes is needed as soon as possible if they are to save their season.

Potter has been heavily backed in the transfer market by Boehly and Enzo Fernandez broke the British record when he arrived for £106.8million from Benfica in January.

Although the head coach fears his training sessions are being undermined by having too many players to work with, he needs to make things work quickly.

Potter has shown over the course of his managerial career that he is capable of being a success at Chelsea, having secured 182 victories from 435 matches at the helm, but time is running out and he is at serious risk of the sack.

