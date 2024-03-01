Highlights Chelsea's hierarchy are divided on Mauricio Pochettino's future at Stamford Bridge.

The pressure on the Blues head coach has risen after their recent Carabao Cup final defeat against Liverpool.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Chelsea are considering potential replacements for Pochettino.

Chelsea's hierarchy are in disagreement over what to do next with head coach Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Blues have endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign, currently sitting in mid-table in the Premier League having lost their crunch Carabao Cup final clash against Liverpool last weekend.

Pochettino was appointed by co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly to turn Chelsea's fortunes around this term, but is finding life in west London challenging to say the least. The current head coach's future has come into question but a decision is unlikely to be made imminently.

Chelsea board divided over Pochettino future

The head coach will be feeling the pressure

According to Bailey, who was speaking to The Chelsea Chronicle, there is a divide amongst the Chelsea hierarchy over what should come next for Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. There have been claims that the Blues have begun to do 'due diligence' on potential replacements for the 52-year-old head coach.

The pressure has been relieved slightly on Pochettino, after his rotated side overcame Leeds United in a 3-2 FA Cup Fifth Round victory on Wednesday, to set up a quarter-final tie with Leicester City. However, the performance over the second-tier side will have done little to convince his critics that he is the right man for the job. Speaking about Pochettino, Bailey said:

“There’s even a divide in the hierarchy, which I think is of the club’s own making. Two co-sporting directors, two co-owners, Joe Shields in recruitment, Sam Jewell coming in. It’s a really complicated situation. I think we will see a marginalization of some characters in the club and I think we will see changes in the long-term and the short-term. "With so many cooks in the kitchen there’s going to be disagreements there, and it is my understanding that some want to stick with Pochettino, even offer him a new contract in the summer, where as some want a new manager. It really is going to the highest level and splitting the camp.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (27th February) that Pochettino's job at Chelsea should be secure until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Blues are still in with a possibility of securing some form of European football next season and may not want to derail those chances by making a late-campaign change to the coaching staff.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record Matches 281 Wins 142 Draws 66 Losses 73 Goals For 487 Goals Against 313 Manager of the Month awards 4

Possible Pochettino replacements at Chelsea

There are several names who could become available

Cheslea's poor season has opened up the possibility of another managerial change at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues potentially having to consider the options available to them on the market.

According to Sports Zone, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested in appointing current Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim. The 39-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's highest rated managerial prospects over the past few seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim guided Sporting to their first league title in 19 years during the 2020/21 season.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea wouldn't fear taking on Liverpool in the race to appoint Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as their next head coach. The Spaniard is currently linked with the Reds vacancy, with Jurgen Klopp set to step down at the end of the season.

Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 01-03-24.