With Graham Potter skating on thin ice, a respected journalist would like to see an iconic manager head to Chelsea.

Chelsea 'would have hell of a ride' with 60 y/o title-winner at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea would go on 'a hell of a ride' if they offered current Roma boss Jose Mourinho a third spell in the Stamford Bridge dugout, journalist Paul Brown has told GiveMeSport.

The Blues' winless run was extended after a 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, increasing the pressure on head coach Graham Potter.

Chelsea manager news - Jose Mourinho

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho has set his sights on making a sensational return to Chelsea after deciding he wants to head back to the Premier League.

The report suggests the 60-year-old has become frustrated at Roma, due to the Italian giants' lack of financial resources, and his representatives have let it be known that he would be interested in succeeding Potter at Stamford Bridge.

Reliable journalist Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport that Mourinho could create a spark and get Chelsea back to their best if a short-term contract is put on the table by co-owner Todd Boehly.

The Portuguese tactician has already enjoyed two spells in charge of the west Londoners, leading them to 204 wins from 320 matches.

Mourinho also clinched three Premier League titles, the League Cup on as many occasions, FA Cup and Community Shield while at Chelsea.

What has Paul Brown said about Mourinho?

Brown has admitted he wants to see Mourinho head back to Chelsea as it would be entertaining to see him get to grips with the current squad.

However, the respected journalist feels the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur chief would not be the best candidate if Potter is axed.

Brown told GiveMeSport: "A little part of me would love to see Jose Mourinho back at Chelsea. I think it would be a hell of a ride.

"He is probably not the right man to go to in their situation because throwing another massive ego into a dressing room already full of them would probably not be a great idea. But it would be a hell of a lot of fun to the outside or the neutral."

Should Chelsea sack Potter?

According to the Telegraph, there is a growing sense that Chelsea's next two fixtures are make-or-break as Potter looks to keep his job.

The report suggests the Blues' woeful run of form is testing the hierarchy's loyalty, while senior members of the changing room are doubtful over whether the 47-year-old is capable of turning the situation around.

Chelsea are heading into those two potentially pivotal clashes, against Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund, with just one win since the turn of the year.

In fact, Sunday's defeat to Tottenham means Potter has led the capital club to more losses than victories since succeeding Thomas Tuchel at the helm.

Chelsea paid Brighton & Hove Albion £22million in compensation, a world-record for a manager, but Potter appears to be skating on thin ice.

