Chelsea could look to appoint Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim if they decide to sack Mauricio Pochettino, as journalist Dean Jones considers the current boss’ difficult spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are in the midst of a challenging 2023/24 season, having lost the Carabao Cup final at the expense of a young Liverpool side and floundering in mid-table in the Premier League.

Co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly will demand success soon after not being afraid to splash the cash in his first four transfer windows in west London. Pochettino has been scrutinised recently after several disappointing results in the Premier League and cup competitions.

Chelsea struggling under Pochettino amid Amorim rumours

Pochettino will be frustrated with how his first season in charge of Chelsea has gone. The South American was appointed before the 2023/24 campaign after the Blues sunk to a disastrous 12th-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pochettino has won (10) as many Premier League games in charge of Chelsea as he has lost across the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea had hoped to challenge the upper echelons of the top flight this term and give themselves a chance to secure Champions League football at Stamford Bridge. However, the campaign has concerningly mirrored the last, with the six-time English champions sitting 11th in the Premier League with just a quarter of the season remaining. Pochettino’s side also lost February’s Carabao Cup final to Liverpool, succumbing to a late 1-0 defeat at Wembley, despite facing a Reds side packed with youngsters.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (1st March) that Sporting boss Amorim would be a suitable replacement for Pochettino. The 39-year-old, dubbed “the most exciting manager in European football” by The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke, has enjoyed unprecedented success in his short time in management.

Amorim secured the Portuguese league title in 2021, ending Sporting’s 19-year wait to win the top flight. The young tactician has made an impression on English shores, having masterminded the Lisbon giants’ two-legged Europa League last-16 victory over Arsenal in March 2023. Therefore, with a growing reputation, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Chelsea had earmarked him as a potential long-term replacement for Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record Matches 282 Wins 142 Draws 67 Losses 73 Goals For 489 Goals Against 315 Manager of the Month awards 4

Dean Jones - Things are ‘not looking good’ for Pochettino at Chelsea

Jones feels things are “not looking good” for Pochettino at Chelsea, but the head coach still has time to turn things around. However, the journalist isn’t convinced that an FA Cup triumph would be enough to secure his place at Stamford Bridge next season. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Things are not looking good for Pochettino, but he still has time to save face. At the beginning of this season, the club hoped they could, at the very least, qualify for the Europa League - and that is still possible. Winning the FA Cup could salvage something from this season and help the owners restore some pride. It's been a tough year, though. I'm not certain even that would cement his place at the club for next season because the bond with the fans isn't there, the style of football and consistency isn't there, and the league form has been a let down. Amorim is consistently cited as the man they would be most interested in if they need a replacement, but that one is not straightforward. If it can't happen, I think Chelsea already have a list of at least five other names in mind.

Chelsea transfer news, including Conor Gallagher claim

Given Chelsea’s heavy spending over the past two years, the west London outfit may have to consider moving players on before bringing in reinforcements. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (4th March) that the Blues could sell several assets to keep midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The former CBS reporter has named Ian Maatsen, Armando Broja, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah and Romelu Lukaku as potential departures. However, the same journalist has also told GIVEMESPORT (3rd March) that Chelsea’s financial situation is currently ‘healthier’ than is being reported according to sources close to the club.

Chelsea return to Premier League action on 11th March, when they welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge. The Blues hope to secure a Europa Conference League qualification berth for next term and will demand three points against the Magpies. Pochettino’s side then host Championship outfit Leicester City on 17th March, looking to progress to the FA Cup semi-finals in what is now the club’s only chance of a major trophy this term.

