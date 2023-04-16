Chelsea are set to hold 'face-to-face' talks with out-of-work manager Julian Nagelsmann, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Bayern Munich manager is yet to speak to Chelsea in the flesh, but in-person talks are set to take place.

Chelsea manager news - Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann was recently sacked from his position at German club Bayern, with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel taking over the Bundesliga club.

With Frank Lampard currently in the hotseat at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season, Todd Boehly is now searching for a new manager to take control at the end of the campaign.

Sky Sports recently claimed that Nagelsmann is one of the candidates to be appointed as the Blues' new manager in the summer.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea simply 'can't ignore' Nagelsmann in their pursuit of a long-term manager at the end of the season.

Graham Potter ultimately struggled during his time in west London, but it can't have been easy working with so many elite-level players, considering the biggest club he's managed previously was Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nagelsmann has experience of working with these kind of players during his time at Bayern.

What has Phillips said about Nagelsmann?

Phillips has suggested that Chelsea are yet to hold face-to-face talks with Nagelsmann, but they will take place in the next few weeks.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chelsea haven't done anything this week at all. The last talks they had was with Luis Enrique, last week, face-to-face. There's been nothing happening this week.

"They are planning to bring Nagelsmann in for talks face-to-face as they've only spoken to him through his agent and on the phone.

"I'm told that should happen within the next couple of weeks."

Who else is in the running for the Chelsea job?

A report from Football Insider has suggested that Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is a potential candidate to take on the role at Stamford Bridge.

As Phillips mentioned, Enrique is another option after holding talks with the former Spain boss last week.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs also told CaughtOffside that Mauricio Pochettino was expected to be another option for the Blues, but he wasn't convinced by the project when holding talks before they hired Potter.

It's vitally important that Boehly and his team get this appointment right, with Chelsea now in the bottom half of the Premier League.