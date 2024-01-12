Highlights Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is not at risk of losing his job at Stamford Bridge despite recent results.

The Blues have seen improvements in data compared to the 2022/23 season, but this hasn't translated into as many points as hoped.

Chelsea may need to sell players to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules if they want to make new signings, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur in Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino “is under no imminent threat of losing his job” despite recent results, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have endured a challenging start to the 2023/24 campaign and find themselves stranded in the middle of the Premier League table, though they are still involved in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Pochettino was appointed during the summer of 2023 after the west London outfit finished in the bottom half of the top flight and were left trophyless following a dismal 2022/23 season. The head coach will hope that co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly will back him despite the side’s disappointing run of form.

Pochettino’s tough start to life at Chelsea

Following the disastrous appointment of Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter in September 2022, Boehly was left with no choice but to relieve the ex-Seagulls manager of his duties in April 2023. The American businessman would give Frank Lampard the job on an interim basis until the end of the 2022/23 campaign. Still, the Chelsea legend could not turn the side’s fortunes around, as they finished 12th in the Premier League.

In June 2023, Chelsea confirmed Pochettino would take over as head coach, hoping to rectify the wrongs of the previous campaign. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager was backed with 12 new additions in the 2023 summer transfer window, at a total expenditure of over £400m.

Chelsea would even break the British transfer record with the capture of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in August 2023, in a deal worth a reported £115m. The Blues also welcomed Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku for pricey fees. However, the duo have struggled with injury issues during their early days in west London.

In December 2023, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Nkunku may have to bide his time to work his way up the pecking order for Pochettino’s side, having made his comeback from a lengthy lay-off. The 2023/24 season has proved to be another slog for the Stamford Bridge faithful, who don’t have any European football to distract them from their disappointing domestic form.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record Matches 276 Wins 140 Draws 65 Losses 71 Goals For 479 Goals Against 303 Manager of the Month awards 4 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 11-01-24

Ben Jacobs - Chelsea plan to carry out Pochettino review at the end of the season

Jacobs has been informed that Pochettino’s job is under no imminent threat and that the Blues aim to get to the end of the campaign and conduct a two-way review of his first year in charge. The journalist claims that there is a feeling that Chelsea have improved from a data point of view compared to last term. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I am told that Mauricio Pochettino is under no imminent threat of losing his job. Chelsea aim to get to the end of the season and carry out a pre-planned and two-way review at the halfway point of the guaranteed part of Pochettino's two-year contract. The third year of his contract is only a club option, so it is out of Pochettino's control. Naturally, football is a results-driven business, but sources indicate the current phase of the project factors in January and summer of 2024 as part of a four-window strategy. “There is also a feeling Chelsea are creating big chances, and there is an improvement from a purely data perspective in terms of dominance in games compared to Graham Potter. This hasn't translated to as many points as anyone hoped, but various factors (injuries, missed chances) are seen as to blame, not just Pochettino.”

Having spent excessive money in the previous window, Chelsea must be careful when splashing the cash this month to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Therefore, the Blues may have to consider a significant sale if they are to provide Pochettino with fresh faces at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Independent, Tottenham are looking to sign a running midfielder who can also alternate with James Maddison. Spurs have identified Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as the player who best fits that profile, but the west London outfit won’t sell to their capital rivals on the cheap.

The Lilywhites may have to part with up to £50m to acquire the midfielder’s services, as Gallagher has emerged as one of the players that Pochettino trusts the most in his 4-3-3 system. Meanwhile, it’s reported the 23-year-old is enjoying the greater responsibility placed upon him at Stamford Bridge, with club captain Reece James struggling with various injury issues throughout the campaign.