Highlights Mauricio Pochettino is under "fresh scrutiny" at Chelsea, over his future at Stamford Bidge

The Blues' struggles have continued during the 2023/24 season, as they sit in bottom half of the Premier League table, potentially missing out on European football.

Co-owner Todd Boehly has invested heavily in young talent over the past two years, but has seen little reward for his spending so far.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino faces “no guarantees” over his future at Stamford Bridge, with GIVEMESPORT sources understanding that the head coach is under “fresh scrutiny” ahead of their clash with Manchester United on 5th April.

The Blues are navigating a challenging period under Todd Boehly's co-ownership, and the possibility of missing out on European football for a second consecutive season looms.

With ten games of the 2023/24 Premier League season remaining, Chelsea sit in the bottom half of the table, 19 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, currently occupying the final Champions League qualification berth. Pochettino has been in charge since last summer and is facing pressure to succeed in the campaign’s final weeks.

Chelsea’s disappointing 2023/24 campaign

After Chelsea’s 12th-place Premier League finish during the 2022/23 campaign, co-owner Todd Boehly turned towards Mauricio Pochettino to steady the ship and fire the club back into European contention. A season without the added pressure of continental matters could have played into the Blues’ hands, with domestic issues remaining the focus.

Boehly was prepared to back Pochettino during the 2023 summer transfer market, spending in the region of £400m to bolster the South American’s options in the Stamford Bridge dugout. Chelsea broke the British transfer record in August when they acquired the services of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in a deal worth £115m.

GMS sources understand that Pochettino is under fresh scrutiny ahead of this week's clash with Manchester United. Chelsea fans are deflated, with their side sitting 12th in the Premier League, though this fixture has been known to spark in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Boehly's spending on transfer fees since his acquisition of Chelsea in 2022 has now surpassed £1bn.

Chelsea remain in the FA Cup and face Manchester City in a semi-final at Wembley. The winner will face Coventry City or Manchester United in May's competition’s showpiece event. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (23rd March) that Pochettino’s future at Stamford Bridge lies in his own hands.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record Matches 284 Wins 143 Draws 68 Losses 73 Goals For 494 Goals Against 319 Manager of the Month awards 4

GMS sources understand that Pochettino will keep his job at Chelsea until the end of the 2023/24 season, but he will face a 'review during the summer. His 'tense relationship with supporters' could signify the head coach is 'up against it'.

Our sources also understand there is no guarantee he stays in charge and a defeat to Man Utd would certainly bring new doubt about whether it will be possible for him to remain at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are not actively looking for a new coach but are continuing background checks on who would be available.

Chelsea confirm new deal for Alfie Gilchrist

Chelsea starlet Alfie Gilchrist has signed a contract extension at Stamford Bridge. The Blues look to continue producing a regular flow of talent in west London. The 20-year-old made his debut under Pochettino, coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in December 2023.

Gilchrist rose through the ranks at Cobham, joining Chelsea when he was just 11 years old. The centre-back’s deal runs until the summer of 2026, with the club holding the option of a further year. Reacting to extending his stay at his boyhood club, Gilchrist could not hide his delight with developments:

“Signing this contract at Chelsea is a massive achievement for me and my family. It was a no-brainer, and every time I’ve signed a contract here, it has felt nicer and nicer. But now I want to keep on pushing on and keep improving.”

