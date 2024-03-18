Highlights Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure to turn the tide at Stamford Bridge, with his side currently sitting 11th in the Premier League.

The Blues have struggled for consistency, but find themselves in an FA Cup semi-final, where they take on Manchester City in April.

Despite the two-time Champions League winners' struggles, Pochettino remains a "very liked" figure by his squad.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is “very liked” by his squad, as journalist Ben Jacobs reveals that the club are “succession planning” at Stamford Bridge.

After an inconsistent campaign in west London, the Blues hope to secure European football by finishing in the top seven of the Premier League in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea have also secured their place in the FA Cup semi-finals and will face Manchester City for the opportunity to take on Coventry City or Manchester United in the final. Pochettino has been criticised this term for failing to inspire a turnaround in results with the capital club despite significant investment from co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Pochettino’s tumultuous 2023/24 season at Chelsea

Chelsea have been maligned for their inconsistency over the past two seasons. They are almost sure to miss out on Champions League football for the second consecutive season.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the Blues struggled to maintain any type of form following the break for the 2022 World Cup. This resulted in the sacking of Graham Potter in April 2023, after Thomas Tuchel had already been relieved of his duties seven months prior. Frank Lampard was hired as interim manager until the end of the campaign but could only guide Chelsea to a 12th-placed Premier League finish, their lowest position in over 25 years.

Pochettino was appointed ahead of the 2023/24 season as the west London outfit looked to get back on track and compete for a return to the Champions League. Once again, Chelsea find themselves stranded in 11th heading towards the business end of the campaign, five points behind seventh-placed West Ham United and eight behind Manchester United in sixth, albeit having played two and one game less than their respective challengers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea spent almost a combined £400m on 12 new signings at Stamford Bridge during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th March) that “things are not looking good” for Pochettino and has even suggested that winning the FA Cup may not be enough to save his job at Stamford Bridge. Jones also claims that Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim would be the head coach the Blues would be most interested in if they pursued that option, though any deal wouldn’t be straightforward.

A two-week international break could give Pochettino the time he needs to work with some players who haven’t been called up by their countries and ensure they are focused for the run-in.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record Matches 283 Wins 143 Draws 67 Losses 73 Goals For 492 Goals Against 317 Manager of the Month awards 4

Ben Jacobs - Chelsea don’t solely blame Pochettino for season’s shortcomings

Jacobs has claimed that the Chelsea hierarchy don’t feel Pochettino is solely to blame for the Blues’ position in the bottom half of the Premier League. The journalist has also revealed the club are “succession planning” but hints this doesn’t necessarily mean they are considering South American’s future. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Chelsea don't feel like Pochettino is the sole cause of blame for being mid-table. They think that injuries are a factor and that it's just a young squad. Pochettino is very liked by many of the squad. I think, therefore, Behdad Eghbali, Todd Boehly, the wider ownership and co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, will think long and hard before making a change unless their hand is just so forced by a string of poor results between now and the end of the season. So, nothing is predetermined with Pochettino. “At the same time, Chelsea are succession planning. Succession planning is not the same as guaranteeing you will make a change or interviewing anyone, and often not even formally approaching anyone.”

After splashing over £1bn during his first three transfer windows at Chelsea, co-owner Todd Boehly may be keen to rein in the spending to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. However, the two-time Champions League winners will be eager to bolster their squad as they look to return to European football’s premier continental competition.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT (17th March) that Chelsea are scouting AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. Less than a year after he arrived at the Vitality Stadium from AZ Alkmaar, the 20-year-old could find himself on the move again. According to The Mirror, Manchester United are keen on Kerkez alongside Chelsea.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League's official website and Transfermarkt.