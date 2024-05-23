Highlights Chelsea are looking to finalise their managerial search by the end of next week.

A high-profile mystery candidate is also in the running for the position at Stamford Bridge.

Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank, and Enzo Maresca among those being considered.

Chelsea are working on finding a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who left the club on Tuesday, and a report from Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that they want to finalise an appointment by the end of next week, with one high-profile mystery name being considered.

The departure of Pochettino may have come as a surprise to many after the Argentine manager drastically turned Chelsea's season around in the second half of the campaign. Todd Boehly and his team opted to make a quick decision at the end of the term, and they will be working tirelessly behind the scenes to try and find a replacement.

Mystery Name Considered by Chelsea

According to Sky Sports reporter Solhekol, Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca, and Kieran McKenna are all leading candidates to take over at Stamford Bridge. The reliable journalist also claims that there is a 'high-profile mystery name' under consideration...

"Chelsea expect to appoint a new head coach by the end of next week. Leading candidates Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna. A high-profile mystery name also under consideration. Chelsea have looked at a small number of other names including Sebastian Hoeness and Roberto De Zerbi. New head coach will sign a longer contract than two-year deal Mauricio Pochettino accepted last summer."

It will be interesting to see who the 'high-profile' name is with there being a lack of top-level managers currently available. The other names on the list, such as Frank, McKenna, or Maresca, wouldn't typically be considered high profile, with two managing in the Championship last season and the Brentford boss battling towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

The mystery name situation is similar to what we saw from Chelsea during the summer transfer window. Cole Palmer joined the club from Manchester City, and the deal was kept completely under wraps, with staff at Stamford Bridge not even knowing about the transfer. It might be an attempt for the Blues to speed up the process and ensure another club doesn't enter negotiations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since 2019, Chelsea have appointed four permanent managers - Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard, with the latter returning for another spell in 2023.

Mystery Name Intriguing for Chelsea Fans

There's a lack of managers available

Looking at some of the managers available on the market, four of them were previously with Chelsea. Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard, Graham Potter, and of course, Pochettino. Antonio Conte is still also without a club, another manager who has plied his trade at Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Hansi Flick and Jose Mourinho have already been linked with the job, but we've seen little about Zinedine Zidane. The French manager would certainly fit into the high-profile category, and he's without a club since leaving Real Madrid.

