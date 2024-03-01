Highlights Chelsea could potentially target Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could appoint a “good potential replacement” for Mauricio Pochettino if they hired Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim at Stamford Bridge, as journalist Dean Jones hints Liverpool could be considering his services.

The Blues have endured a mixed 2023/24 season under Pochettino’s management, and co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly will be frustrated with the lack of success.

Chelsea are in a battle to secure any continental football in west London next term, having finished as runners-up to a youthful Liverpool team in the Carabao Cup final. Amorim is one of Europe’s most promising head coaches and could be targeting a move to the Premier League when his time at Sporting concludes.

Pochettino’s difficult spell at Chelsea amid Amorim talk

Pochettino is struggling to make his mark upon a youthful Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge and will fear for his future as the season draws to its conclusion. During the 2022/23 season, the Blues finished 12th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy, representing a disappointing first campaign under the co-ownership of Boehly.

Ahead of this term, the American businessman looked to Pochettino to turn Chelsea’s fortunes around and get them challenging for major titles and Champions League qualification once again. However, despite spending over £1bn across three transfer windows, the west London outfit find themselves stranded in mid-table, with the FA Cup representing their only chance at a major trophy this season.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (27th February) that Pochettino’s job at Chelsea will be safe until the summer. With the Blues neither in a relegation battle nor a race for Champions League qualification, Boehly may feel that handing the South American his P45 wouldn’t prove productive as he assesses his options ahead of the summer market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino has won zero trophies as a manager outside of France, following Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat.

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea have a long-standing interest in Sporting’s Ruben Amorim. However, the 39-year-old is expected to have several high-profile options to offer him European football next season, and he could be prised elsewhere.

The same report claims there are doubts in some circles that Chelsea will have the power to appoint a top manager, given Pochettino's struggles at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are also said to have no plans to remove Pochettino from his post, who will have breathed a sigh of relief following his side’s 3-2 FA Cup triumph over Leeds United on 28th February.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record Matches 281 Wins 142 Draws 66 Losses 73 Goals For 487 Goals Against 313 Manager of the Month awards 4

Dean Jones - Amorim will be on Chelsea’s radar

Jones believes that Chelsea and Liverpool will have Amorim on their radars, with Jurgen Klopp set to walk away from Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Blues would have to pay almost £10m in compensation to appoint the young head coach. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Amorim will be on the radar for Chelsea and Liverpool. I don't think there's much doubt he would be a good potential replacement if Chelsea sack Pochettino. But then you've got to take in the other factors that come with it. You've got to pay almost £10m in compensation to Sporting if Amorim is going to leave, which raises more problems around Chelsea's finances and sustainability. It's something that's going to have to be considered. “Many clubs highly regard Amorim, and I'm sure Liverpool will be one of them. When it comes to Amorim and Chelsea, I'm not sure how comfortable he would feel that that would be a good next destination for him, given the lack of stability.”

Uncharacteristically, Chelsea spent no money during the 2024 winter transfer window, as the west London outfit aim to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The Blues could make a splash in the upcoming summer market as they aim to reclaim their place as an established Champions League club.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (24th February) that Chelsea ‘will be there’ in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. The former CBS reporter indicates that the two-time Champions League winners will unlikely trigger the 25-year-old’s release clause worth over £100m and will try to restructure the deal differently.

Chelsea may have to look further in the market to sign a centre-forward, with Christopher Nkunku picking up another injury this term, as the France international faces more time on the sidelines.

Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 29-02-24.