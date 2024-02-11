Highlights Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure after a disappointing season and speculation is growing regarding his future.

The Carabao Cup final could change everything for Chelsea and Pochettino, as they will be solely relying on winning the FA Cup or improving in the Premier League.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that appointing Xabi Alonso as manager could make sense for Chelsea, as they have a fondness for finding people who haven't reached their peak yet. They wouldn't be worried about competing with Liverpool for Alonso.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is under increasing pressure after a disappointing season, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why appointing Xabi Alonso could make sense, and they won't be worried about going head-to-head with Liverpool for the Bayer Leverkusen boss.

After spending a hefty amount of money on new signings since arriving at the club, Todd Boehly will have been hoping to see his Chelsea side achieving more success this season. Although the Blues are in the Carabao Cup final, they've struggled in the Premier League and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

There's no doubt Pochettino will be under pressure, but Boehly has already attempted to move forward with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard at the helm, with limited success. There is an argument to suggest that Pochettino needs time with such a young squad who are adapting to life at Stamford Bridge, but performances haven't been good enough on the pitch.

Pochettino under pressure

After suffering a catastrophic defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, Pochettino admitted to the media that his job is not safe. The Blues conceded four goals on their own turf and speculation is growing regarding his future. During the game against the Midlands outfit, a section of the Chelsea fanbase were singing former manager Jose Mourinho's name. The 61-year-old is available after being sacked against Roma, and the unrest among the supporters will be a worry for Boehly and the decision-makers at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record Matches 279 Wins 141 Draws 65 Losses 73 Goals For 483 Goals Against 311 Manager of the Month awards 4 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 09/02/2024

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Carabao Cup final could change everything for Chelsea and Pochettino. If the west London club are defeated heavily, then the Blues will be solely relying on winning the FA Cup or drastically changing their fortunes in the Premier League.

A report from TEAMtalk has recently claimed that Pochettino is in serious danger of being sacked. Chelsea's next fixture is against struggling Crystal Palace, who are currently without Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, and Michael Olise due to injury. If Pochettino is unable to get a result at Selhurst Park, it wouldn't be a surprise if it was the final straw for Boehly. Chelsea then travel to the champions, Manchester City, before they make the short trip to Wembley to face Liverpool in the final.

Dean Jones - Alonso appointment would make sense

Jones has suggested that appointing Bayer Leverkusen manager Alonso would make sense for Chelsea and the club wouldn't have any worries competing with Liverpool for the former midfielder. The journalist adds that Chelsea have a fondness for bringing people to the club that haven't quite reached their peak yet, and Alonso falls into that category considering his inexperience as a manager. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"There's no doubt about it, if you're looking for a manager who understands the Premier League, also has the potential to help a team reach its potential, and as we've seen Chelsea do have a fondness for trying to find people who aren't yet at their peak, they want to take people to their peak. So if they were to continue to do that, then Xabi Alonso would make sense. Obviously, it's a very different appointment from going to someone like Jose Mourinho, but I don't think Chelsea would be worried at all about going head-to-head with Liverpool for him."

Chelsea eyeing a striker for the summer

Chelsea brought Nicolas Jackson to the club in the summer transfer window to solve their centre-forward problems. The former Villarreal man has struggled to find consistency as he looks to adapt to Premier League football. The Senegalese striker needs time to settle in and the Blues could look to bring in a more complete number nine to compete with Jackon ahead of next season.

Victor Osimhen is a player who has regularly been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, and according to Football.London claim that Chelsea are expected to go all out to sign him in the summer. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has also told GIVEMESPORT that Osimhen is on their top of their shortlist to improve their attack.