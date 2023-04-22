Chelsea have made it clear to Frank Lampard that he won't be the club's next permanent manager, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 44-year-old has replaced Graham Potter on an interim basis, but it appears that there's no chance of him remaining in the Stamford Bridge dugout beyond this season.

Chelsea manager news — Frank Lampard

Lampard took the reins from Bruno Saltor, who had been in temporary charge after Potter's dismissal, earlier this month and didn't rule out the possibility of staying at Chelsea after the end of this campaign.

Following his return to Stamford Bridge, he said (via Daily Mirror): "I am not getting ahead of myself in my role. I want to do the best I can to impact the club in this period and we will see what happens afterwards."

This is now Lampard's second time in charge of the Blues after his spell from 2019 to 2021.

After a good first season, which saw Lampard guide Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League and an FA Cup final, things didn't end well for him after he was sacked midway through the following campaign.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Frank Lampard and Chelsea?

While Lampard would probably love to remain at Chelsea, a club where he achieved so much as a player, Jacobs says he's been told by Todd Boehly and Co that he's not a candidate for the job.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It was made clear to Frank Lampard when he took the job that he was not really a viable candidate for the job permanently and he accepted those terms when he chose to come in until the end of the season.

"Lampard is, therefore, expecting to see out that deal, rather than be replaced again mid-season, which I think would be counterproductive from Chelsea's point of view."

Like Lampard, it now seems like Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique also aren't in the running to become Chelsea's next manager.

The Telegraph recently reported that the former Bayern Munich and Spain bosses are no longer among the leading candidates for the job in west London.

The same outlet, however, claims that Mauricio Pochettino and Vincent Kompany are both in contention to replace Potter.

The former could be a good appointment for Chelsea, with Pochettino having plenty of Premier League experience after his time at Tottenham.