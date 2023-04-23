Chelsea managerial candidate Luis Enrique would “impress the owners” if he were appointed the next head coach at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are searching for their next boss, as Frank Lampard takes charge of the side on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Chelsea manager news – Luis Enrique

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Enrique is not among the leading candidates to take the vacant managerial post at Stamford Bridge, though he isn't entirely ruled out.

The 52-year-old underwent face-to-face talks with the Blues hierarchy but now appears to have fallen down the list of contenders as we head towards the end of the season.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also not a frontrunner for the vacant post in west London.

But Jones believes Enrique would have taken some beating as a potential permanent successor to Potter, given his track record and personality.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Enrique?

When asked who the leading contender for the Chelsea job should be, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Luis Enrique, in my eyes, takes some beating. He's got experience of dealing with big players and egos.

“He knows the pressure of managing a club with high expectations. He's managed a club that is bigger than Chelsea.

“He’s got a bit of class about him. He's got some personality that I think would impress the owners.”

What next for Chelsea?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have contacted former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino in recent days, whist ex-Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann has been ruled out of the running for the vacancy as the Blues looking to bring their search for a new manager to a close.

On the pitch, Lampard will hope to guide Chelsea to a top-half Premier League finish after a disappointing start to his second tenure in the Stamford Bridge dugout saw the Blues slump into the bottom half of the table, as well as being knocked out of the Champions League.

With tough London derbies against Brentford and Arsenal to come, the club will likely miss out on any form of European football next season as the club looks for a total reset next term.

And Boehly will hope that a new manager can rectify the mistakes of his first season as Chelsea co-owner and chairman.