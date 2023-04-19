Chelsea’s list of potential candidates for the head coach position at Stamford Bridge has now been reduced, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are currently managed by Frank Lampard on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Chelsea manager search – Latest

Chelsea’s search for a new head coach began immediately after the previous full-time manager Graham Potter was relieved of his duties at the beginning of the month.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues have not placed former Barcelona and Spain head coach Luis Enrique as a leading candidate to take the hot seat at Stamford Bridge, whilst Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim is also an outsider.

The same publication says that the west London outfit intend to undergo further talks with recently sacked Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, as well as former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nagelsmann is “very high up” on chairman Todd Boehly’s list of managerial targets.

And Jacobs’ latest update corroborates with The Telegraph and Sheth’s updates regarding the 35-year-old head coach.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Chelsea's search for a new manager has gone from several names in an exhaustive process led by Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley to now entering its final weeks. As a result, the number of candidates has reduced.

“Insiders at Chelsea are adamant that there's no clear, singular favourite. But Julian Nagelsmann is still there, and further talks are expected between him and Chelsea.

“The discussions so far have been positive. Nagelsmann was interviewed last week.”

What next for Chelsea?

Chelsea’s next manager will have a lot of damage to repair on their arrival at Stamford Bridge, given the Blues have had a disastrous season and look set for a bottom-half finish in the Premier League at the time of writing.

This week’s 4-0 aggregate Champions League quarter-final exit to Real Madrid means that the Blues have endured their first campaign without securing a trophy since 2019/20.

That is despite Boehly spending over £550m on 17 new additions to the playing squad over the last two transfer windows, with managers Thomas Tuchel and Potter receiving their marching orders this term.

Therefore, Chelsea’s next manager has the challenge of trimming down the senior playing staff whilst drastically turning fortunes around without the lure of European football to attract some of the planet’s top players to the club.