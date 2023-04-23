Chelsea have been saying that there is no clear favourite for the vacant managerial position as their list shortens, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a disastrous season for Chelsea and it doesn't look like getting any better.

Chelsea news - Latest

Frank Lampard was recently appointed as interim manager of the Blues, but it's not been a success for the Chelsea legend so far.

The former Everton boss has managed four games so far, losing all four, including a two-legged tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea are now in the bottom half of the Premier League and face an almost impossible task of qualifying for European competitions ahead of next season.

Appointing a new manager to lead this long-term project is going to be an extremely crucial decision for Todd Boehly now, who will undoubtedly be devastated by how this campaign has turned out.

The Telegraph recently revealed that Luis Enrique, who was an early favourite for the job, has now fallen down the pecking order and it looks unlikely that he will be managing at Stamford Bridge, with Tottenham Hotspur now interested in appointing the Spaniard.

The same publication has also reported since that another contender in Julian Nagelsmann is also out of the race with Mauricio Pochettino still remaining in the race

Jacobs tweeted himself on Saturday that the race is now down to three candidates with the former Tottenham Hotspur manager clearly impressing in talks.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT prior to that tweet, Jacobs suggested that there is no clear favourite to take over at Chelsea and that is something that the club have been keen to maintain.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "At this point, Chelsea say that there are also other names in the race as well, with no clear, singular favourite. It is interesting that Enrique, who was seen as one of the more leading candidates, has now fallen down the pecking order after meeting Chelsea face-to-face."

Who else could be appointed at Stamford Bridge?

Considering how he's started in his second-spell as Chelsea boss, it seems unlikely that Boehly will choose to stick with Lampard at the end of the season.

Along with Pochettino, The Times have recently announced that Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is a surprise contender for the job, with the Belgian on the shortlist at the west London club.

Although Kompany has done an unbelievable job at Burnley, already being promoted to the Premier League with games to go, his lack of top-flight experience could be a concern, considering he's only managed the Lancashire club and Anderlecht so far.