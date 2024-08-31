Jadon Sancho’s summer move from Manchester United to Chelsea is ‘100% done’, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that the Blues’ obligation to buy will be triggered if they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League table.

The Englishman’s future at Old Trafford hung heavily in the balance upon his return from a half-season loan with former club Borussia Dortmund after his public clash with Erik ten Hag.

Since returning, the 24-year-old was a regular fixture in the Red Devils’ pre-season campaign but failed to play a part in their two opening Premier League outings, proving how far down the pecking order he was.

Sancho’s Move to Chelsea ‘100% Done’

Obligation to buy guaranteed, price dependent on performances

Initially, a player swap deal between the player in question and Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling was mooted, but talks between the clubs diminished after Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were credited with an interest.

Instead, Sancho’s services were snared on a season-long loan deal with Ten Hag and Co, and he’s now set to become the latest addition to Enzo Maresca’s bloated squad in the capital.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano revealed that the winger’s move to Stamford Bridge has been sealed and the loan with obligation to buy clause has been guaranteed.

The finer details suggested that if the west Londoners finish in the top 14, the obligation to buy will be triggered, while the fee could range between £20 and £25 million thanks to performance-based add-ons.

“Jadon Sancho, Chelsea and Man Utd signed all docs in time as deal is 100% done. Loan with obligation to buy guaranteed, formally if CFC will finish among first 14 position in PL table. Fee starts from £20m guaranteed up to £25m in add-ons based on performances.”

James Ducker of The Telegraph recently took to X to reveal that the purchase fee will be dependent on where the west Londoners reside in the standings come the end of the current campaign; the higher the finish, the higher the fee.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sancho’s 12 dribbles vs PSG were the most completed by an English player in a Champions League match since 2003/04.

Raheem Sterling Completes Deadline Day Move to Arsenal

Gunners paying less than 50% of his wages

Former Manchester City and Liverpool man Sterling, alongside the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell, was exiled from Maresca’s first team set-up last week and was notified to spend the rest of the window looking for a new club.

With Crystal Palace and Manchester United interested, it was Premier League title Arsenal that were able to strike a deal in the dying embers of the window, providing them with a Premier League-proven ace.

Arteta and Co have their sights set on toppling Pep Guardiola’s side this campaign and, with the help of Sterling – who has recorded 123 goals and 62 assists in 379 top tier outings – could finally stamp their authority on the division.

According to journalist Miguel Delaney, the Gunners will not pay a loan fee to their London rivals for the winger’s season-long stay, while they are also set to contribute less than 50% to his £325,000-per-week weekly take home.