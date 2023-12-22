Highlights Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella's ankle injury will come as a big blow for the defender at Stamford Bridge.

The one-time Spain international has struggled to adapt and find playing time, leading to speculation about his future.

Chelsea have faced a setback in their bid to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with Arsenal reportedly leaning the race for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella’s recent injury setback will be a “big blow” for the defender as journalist Paul Brown considers his future at Stamford Bridge.

Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino has used the full-back sparingly throughout the 2023/24 campaign and is unlikely to be able to call upon his services for the foreseeable future after being ruled out for the next two months of action.

Cucurella has endured a disappointing spell at Chelsea since his arrival in the summer of 2022 but hoped that Pochettino’s appointment would begin his revival in west London. However, the left-sided player has struggled for minutes and form and could see his time at Stamford Bridge ending at the next available opportunity.

Cucurella’s disappointing Chelsea career

Cucurella arrived at Stamford Bridge in August 2022 after Chelsea agreed upon a £60m deal to sign him from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 25-year-old agreed a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge, tying him to the west London outfit until the summer of 2028. The Spaniard was signed as competition for Ben Chilwell, who had become the side’s go-to option at left-back over the preceding two seasons.

However, things didn’t go as planned for the ex-Seagulls star in the capital, as he struggled to adapt to the system change and the varying styles of head coaches Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard. By February 2023, Cucurella had been accused of looking scared and was jeered by the Blues faithful after being substituted in their 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

During the 2023 summer transfer market, Chelsea were prepared to sanction Cucurella’s departure to Manchester United on a season-long loan. However, the Red Devils refused to pay the £7m loan fee that the Blues demanded and turned their attention to signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon.

In September, Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the former Getafe star had been left in limbo by Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. Things have turned for the worse for Cucurella, having been forced off in Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at Everton on 10th December. The left-back required surgery on his ankle, with the defender rumoured to be out of action until February 2024 at the earliest.

Marc Cucurella - vs current Chelsea Premier League squad 2023/24 (21-12-23) Ouptut Squad ranking Overall rating 6.71 9th Pass success rate 87% 13th Aerial duels won per game 1.2 =5th Tackles per game 3 1st Interceptions per game 1.3 =2nd Clearances per game 1.9 5th Stats according to WhoScored

Paul Brown on Marc Cucurella’s injury

Brown feels that Cucurella has done “alright” on occasion for Chelsea during the 2023/24 season but is aware the defender needs gametime. The journalist has considered it best for the Spaniard to “move on” at the next opportunity. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“Cucurella’s injury is a big blow for him. I think he's done alright at times this season, but he needs gametime. I think he was going to get it over the next few weeks. So, not having that opportunity will be frustrating for him. What happens after that, we'll have to see. Pochettino keeps saying that he has no issue with Cucurella. Still, it does feel like he's going to be a little bit more vulnerable come the summer because this is a transfer that hasn't worked out, and you could see the decision made that maybe it might be best for him to move on if he can't get back in the team and prove that he can be a big part of this side. So yeah, it's bad news for him certainly.”

As the 2024 winter transfer window approaches, co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly could consider reopening his chequebook to throw Pochettino’s squad back into European contention. However, according to The Independent, Chelsea currently trail Arsenal in the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The 27-year-old is currently serving a ban after breaching the FA’s rules on gambling but will be available for selection in mid-January 2024. Tottenham Hotspur also join Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for Toney, given his impressive Premier League record and the lack of available centre-forward options on the market.

However, several factors are against the Blues in the race to sign the one-cap England international. Chelsea must raise revenue through player sales to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, with a potential £80m deal on the cards for Toney.

Another reason is that Arsenal look to have established themselves as a Champions League outfit, having returned to Europe’s premier continental competition during the 2023/24 season and topped their group in the process. Pochettino’s side can’t offer any form of European football at Stamford Bridge, having finished 12th in the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign, and are some distance from challenging for a place in the 2024/25 Champions League.